Roman Wilson injury: What happened to Michigan WR during Week 12 faceoff against Maryland?

Roman Wilson suffered a knock in the first quarter of the Week 12 game against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. Reports later revealed that the Michigan Wolverines wideout would not return for the remainder of the game.

Wilson was visibly shaken up after making a 23-yard reception. He was hit by Maryland's defensive back Dante Trader Jr. and fell to the ground before taking his time to get back up on his feet.

Following the play, Trader Jr. was initially penalized for targeting but was later cleared following a review. Meanwhile, Wilson proceeded to Michigan's injury tent before heading into the locker room.

It is unclear whether Wilson suffered a concussion, and details about his injury are yet to emerge.

It was then revealed that Wilson would not return for the rest of the game. However, the player made his way out in street clothes, wearing a "Free Harbaugh" T-shirt as part of his support for suspended Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The seriousness of Wilson's injury is yet to revealed. Michigan is expected to release a report on the player after the game.

The Wolverines eventually beat Maryland 31-24 and moved to 11-0 for the season. Amid Harbaugh's suspension, Sherrone Moore will continue to serve as the interim head coach of the Wolverines.

A look at Roman Wilson's stats in the 2023 CFB season

Prior to leaving the field against the Maryland Terrapins in Week 12, Roman Wilson had just one catch for 23 yards. However, he has been one of the standout receivers for the Michigan Wolverines in 2023.

This season, Wilson has racked up an impressive 603 yards and 10 touchdowns on 37 receptions. He has become one of quarterback J.J. McCarthy's favorite targets.

The Wolverines will be hoping that Wilson's injury isn't too serious, especially since they have a massive contest against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 13.