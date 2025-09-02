Roydell Williams injury update: FSU Mike Norvell reveals RB's availability for future games

Florida State running back Roydell Williams missed most of the 2024 season with injuries and entered 2025 hopeful for a fresh start. However, he suffered another setback during the Seminoles’ 31-17 win over Alabama on Saturday, and FSU coach Mike Norvell gave an update on this discussion following the game.“A little bit of injury news,” Norvell said (via On3). “Roydell Williams will miss a period of time. The overall extent of that, we’ll see, but I absolutely hate it for the young man.&quot;It’s not something that we’re expecting to stretch into anything for the season, but he will miss a period of time this week.”Williams was left off FSU’s depth chart for their Week 2 game against East Texas A&amp;M on Saturday. Before transferring, he spent four years (2020-23) at Alabama, serving as the backup running back in his final season. He entered the transfer portal before Nick Saban retired as the Crimson Tide coach.Over 45 games with the Crimson Tide, Williams recorded 1,165 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 234 carries, along with 152 receiving yards and two scores on 21 catches.Williams joined Florida State in 2024 but was limited to just four games because of injuries, finishing with 26 carries for 53 yards last year.Mike Norvell Praises Roydell Williams' effort despite injury setbackRoydell Williams played 20 snaps in Florida State’s victory over Alabama on Saturday, and his 4-yard run on fourth-and-1 from the Seminoles’ 34-yard line in the fourth quarter set up their final touchdown in the 15-point win.Mike Norvell expressed disappointment over Williams’ injury, given the impact he had.“Obviously, I just hate for him to miss anything,” Norvell said (via On3).. “Because I thought he was a great factor in the game the other day.&quot;The 4th down run there on our own end of the field, he showed power. He showed toughness, and he was definitely a great contributor in that win. With that, we’ll continue to move forward.”Williams finished with six carries for 14 yards against the Crimson Tide on Saturday. With his absence, redshirt junior Gavin Sawchuk steps in as the new starter.