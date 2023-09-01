ACC expansion to reconsider Pac-12 teams and SMU's attempts to join the conference on Friday morning - Reports

The ACC remains the only Power Five conference that has not been affected by conference realignment. That could, however, be set to change on Friday.

According to a recent report, the schools presidents are reportedly set to hold a meeting on Sept. 1. They will discuss, and potentially vote, on the addition of the California Bears, Stanford Cardinal and SMU Mustangs.

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports shared the news, tweeting:

"ACC presidents have rescheduled their call for Friday morning to further discuss & potentially vote on adding Cal, Stanford & SMU, sources tell @YahooSports, as @aadelsonESPN reported."

The presidents were originally set to meet on Monday, but a tragic shooting at the University of North Carolina led to the cancellation of the meeting. Dellenger previously shared that the three schools were willing to give up a significant portion of their revenue shares to join the conference, stating:

"While Cal & Stanford may start at 30% share & SMU at 0, they will: - see shares eventually escalate over remaining 13 years of GoR (yes, they have to sign) - still receive ACC shares from NCAAT, CFP & incentive pool of revenue from expansion ($5-10M/year)"

The schools previously voted against the addition of the Bears and Cardinal, with the vote falling one team short of the necessary 75% threshhold for expansion. This was according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, who tweeted:

"Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and NC State are the ACC schools against adding Stanford and Cal, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by SI. W/only 11 of 15 schools (including Notre Dame) in favor, ACC expansion is 1 vote shy of required 75 percent (12 of 15) to add new members"

Greg Swaim claims Clemson and FSU will lose relevance if they remain in the ACC

While the ACC is looking to expand, the Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles have been looking for a way out.

College football insider Greg Swaim claimed that the programs will leave the Atlantic Coast Conference to avoid becoming irrelevant, tweeting:

"Once again #FSU and #Clemson will eventually leave the #ACC for ONE very simple reason... They literally will become nationally irrelevant the longer they stay. Losing HALF A BILLION dollars over the length of the GOR compared to #B1G money."

Clemson and Florida State would financially benefit from joining the Big Ten. However, they would also owe the ACC plenty of money if they leave as their media rights deal runs through the 2036 season.

The Tigers and Seminoles were among seven schools that previously met to consider an attempt to break the conference's grant-of-rights agreement.