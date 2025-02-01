Arch Manning playfully agrees to commute to class on a Longhorn to avoid Steve Sarkisian's unicycle ride

With an NIL valuation of $6.6 million (per On3), Arch Manning can probably take whatever mode of transport he'd like to class. The Texas quarterback, who is primed to take over as the Longhorns starter, was posed an interesting either/or question on an episode of "Broadcast Boys" posted Thursday on YouTube.

Lucas Brody, the show's host, gave Manning two options, neither particularly flashy sports cars nor luxury vehicles.

"Say you're commuting to class," Brody said. "Would you rather commute to class on an actual longhorn or you're riding a unicycle and Coach Sark is always on your back?"

Manning preferred the choice that didn't make him look like a circus act.

"I'd probably rather go on a longhorn," Manning answered. "I think a good break from him would be good."

How will Arch Manning progress heading into next season?

Arch Manning sparingly saw time behind center in Austin as he was an understudy for Quinn Ewers. Manning arrived at Texas as a highly touted recruit. Combined with his family lineage, analysts expect the Longhorns to take off with him behind the center.

Ewers was a serviceable passer for Texas and once a ballyhooed recruit himself. However, some wondered down the stretch this season, where the Longhorns reached the College Football Playoff semifinals for a second year in a row if Ewers was holding his team back.

They questioned whether Sarkisian would want Ewers back if he decided not to go pro, and theorized Ewers would hit the transfer portal like now-Miami signal-caller Carson Beck had.

Instead, Ewers declared for April's NFL Draft, and Texas is excited to see Arch Manning reach his full potential as the guy leading their offense. The Longhorns got to see a small sample size this past season while Ewers was out briefly with an injury.

"I think my first start against ULM, I kinda forced some shots down field and was a little bit greedy, but in the next week against Mississippis State, settled in," Manning told ESPN's Marty Smith on Thursday. "It felt good being out there. I loved every bit of it. I don't wanna let that love go."

Manning has also gone on record to say that he wants to earn any spotlight put on him, not just have it because of his family's name. Starring for Sarkisian's attack will go a long way in helping do so, as Texas will get its limelight playing in its second season in the SEC.

The Longhorns were the conference's runner-up after losing to Georgia in December. Maybe Arch Manning will push them over that hump.

