"Backup to JuJu": CFB fans react as Kaidon Salter comes to play for Coach Prime with a huge reputation

Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, will be entering a new era at Colorado, one that doesn't involve his son and now-former Buffaloes quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. To step up in his place, Coach Prime brought in Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and four-star recruit Julian Lewis.

Salter is the more experienced option, having starred for an FBS program coached by Hugh Freeze and then Jamey Chadwell. Some are high on his prospects in Boulder.

"This was a genius move by Coach Prime because he landed one of the best quarterbacks in college football," a narrator for a video posted on Instagram by @theqbplug said. "Even Pro Football Focus had him as one of the highest-graded quarterbacks going into the 2024 season, and this dude put up big stats – 77 touchdowns for 7,900 yards.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And he probably could've declared for the NFL Draft and went in the later rounds, but he wanted to play for Coach Prime instead."

Expand Tweet

A fair share of fans aren't quite as sold on the 2024 All-Conference USA honorable mention.

"Backup to JuJu," @DaveCleverOne replied Wednesday to the post on X/Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Another user also defended the younger passer, who threw for over 10,000 yards at the high school level.

"I don't get the dismissal of juju," @Slayfulness wrote. "Nobody was named the starter. Let's see what happens first over spring and fall camps."

Liberty went 8-4 this season, losing one of its games to Kennesaw State 27-24. That was one of only two victories for the lowly Owls.

"I watch this kid a lot past 2 seasons since they play on weekdays in CUSA," @BeautifulStrugl said, "No disrespect but at that level to (lose) 4 games and one of them be to Kennesaw state is not going to translate like 2 (Shedeur) did coming from Jackson st. Not accurate enough and the lights going get BRIGHT!"

Expand Tweet

Another fan agreed but didn't provide as much reasoning.

"lol he not that good," @whatsthebett said.

Why Coach Prime could go with Lewis instead

Julian Lewis is highly touted and has been since his days in middle school. He was previously committed to play for Lincoln Riley at USC before changing his mind and flipping to Colorado. Those who have mentored him have high praise for him.

"I've had the privilege of coaching Trevor Lawrence," Carrollton High School coach Joey King told ESPN. "He's in the same category as Trevor. The skillset and arm talent he has are definitely advanced for his age."

It's possible that Coach Prime rolls with Lewis rather than the seasoned Salter.

"If Juju pans out, he'll be gone in the spring.." @prystinelimo commented.

The Colorado quarterback situation will certainly be one to keep an eye out for this off-season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback