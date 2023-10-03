USC's Caleb Williams is undoubtedly the best quarterback at the college level at the moment, and rumor has it he's ready to make the jump to the NFL next season.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner has led the Trojans to an undefeated 5-0 record this season, recording 1603 passing yards with 21 touchdown passes. He has one interception, and his 88.5 QBR is fifth in the nation. Williams has thrown 278 yards or more in every game of the season.

The unspoken agreement among the experts is that he will be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The expectation has had the college world waiting to know if he will declare for this year or come back for another year with the Trojans.

There have been some rumors that he would be willing to return for a final year if he didn't feel like the situation was right in the team that ended up with the first overall pick. As per a tweet from NFL Notifications, William's father said that the young signal-caller is not willing to lose the opportunity to be selected first overall.

According to the report, Caleb Williams wouldn't be returning with the Trojans in 2024, but he would have some preferences that could still potentially shape his decision. Those are:

That the team with the first overall pick didn't trade valuable resources or players in order to get him That the team that picks him has an offensive coach he can feel confident in or a proven head coach The team that picks him has an OL and WR that fit him

It is a tough ask for a team with the first overall pick to get all of this right, but in the end, the allure of being selected first overall will probably win the day. Few players would take the risk of losing such an opportunity, but we still need to wait some months to see if this rumor pans out.

Caleb Williams Week 5: USC vs. Colorado

Caleb Williams and the entire USC's offensive high output saved the day for the Trojans in Week 5, as they hanged by the skin of their teeth in the fourth quarter against Deion Sanders' Colorado. USC won 48-41, but the Buffs scored 14 unanswered points in the last quarter.

Williams threw for 403 yards with six touchdown passes but surrendered his first interception of the year. Moreover, he completed 75% of his passes. The USC Trojans now next face the Arizona Wildcats(3-2) on 7th Oct. at LA Memorial Coliseum.