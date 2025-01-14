CFB insider delivers clear verdict on whether Arch Manning can lead Texas to a national championship in 2025

Quinn Ewers is reportedly heading to the NFL Draft, leaving the reins of Texas’ offense in Arch Manning’s hands. The Longhorns have reached the College Football Playoff semifinals two years in a row, and FOX national college football analyst R.J. Young sees Texas remaining a contender on the national stage.

With Manning under center, Young believes there will be no drop-off at the quarterback position.

On his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show," the analyst said on Monday:

"Arch Manning is one of the reasons I think Texas, like Oregon, is gonna make another run at the national championship in 2025." (Timestamp: 0:36)

Young contended that Manning possesses the qualities required of a signal-caller to lead his team to success.

"I think that they can (win the championship)," Young said. "'Will they?' is always gonna be an open question."

"One of the things that we learned from this long college football season is that you need an outstanding play maker at quarterback. You need a guy that can make it happen when everything else has gone wrong."

How can Arch Manning be different than Quinn Ewers?

Young believes Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns know what they have in Arch Manning. Manning stepped in for an injured Ewers during Texas’ 56-7 win over UTSA and started the next games against Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State.

"He, I think, is living up to the hype," Young said. "Five-star prospect that is mobile, has an outstanding arm, and sees the field really well. He was in on some packages — mostly in red zone situations late in the season — but that really didn't showcase his full arsenal."

Based on Manning's performance in those wins, Young believes Sarkisian should be excited to see him in a larger sample size.

"If you're Steve Sarkisian, you feel so good about getting this guy some real game-time experience from start to finish in games that he's gotta go win, against competition that we all thought Texas should beat this year."

Manning won’t have to wait long to face stiff competition. The Longhorns open their 2025 schedule on the road at Ohio State.

