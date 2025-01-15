CFB insider urges Quinn Ewers to transfer to independent powerhouse instead of declaring for 2025 NFL draft 

If Quinn Ewers wants, his college football career is through. It seemed Carson Beck was ready to go pro, then the now-former Georgia quarterback changed his mind and decided to stay put as a collegian, transferring to Miami for a reported $4 million payday.

On3's J.D. Pickell believes Ewers should do the same and join a team that's proven to be able to compete for a national title.

"I think Quinn Ewers should transfer to Notre Dame," Pickell said on On3's YouTube channel on Tuesday. "Full stop. I think that is the best next step for him going forward when it comes to his career professionally and when it comes to his development as a college quarterback."

Pickell acknowledged that such a move is unlikely. It was reported before the Texas Longhorns' 28-14 College Football Playoff semifinal loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes that Ewers planned on entering the NFL draft. Pickell said that those that he listens to in the professional world share a similar sentiment.

"Quinn Ewers — good player, good tools — probably not ready for the NFL," Pickell said. "There's a party that's like, 'Well, hey, this quarterback draft class isn't that stacked. Doesn't he have a better chance to go get drafted earlier?'

"If I'm Quinn Ewers, I don't care, dude. I can go back to college, probably get a good paycheck wherever I go – Notre Dame or otherwise. I don't care about getting drafted high, I care about having a good NFL career," he added.

What's led Quinn Ewers to this point?

Quinn Ewers' case is an interesting one. He was a highly-regarded five-star recruit when he joined Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, but was stuck behind now-Houston Texans passer C.J. Stroud in Columbus. Ewers hasn't been a bad signal-caller, but even with the success, he hasn't lived up to the hype it seems.

It appears Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are ready to move on from Ewers and give the highly-touted Arch Manning his chance to lead the program. Ewers played behind center for Texas for three years after transferring in from Ohio State, leading the Longhorns back to prominence.

Ewers had his contributions, which Sarkisian and the program are appreciative of, but some think Texas will be better set up with Manning.

"He's not a finished product," Pickell said. "He's played in 37 career games, and, this past season, had some struggles, especially with the turnovers."

Ewers threw half of his 24 career interceptions this season.

"That's not something to leave college on, man," he added. "That's not something that you would wanna have for yourself here as you have these interviews with NFL teams about being the next face of their franchise."

Maybe a year in South Bend would suit him well. One thing is for sure – college football would be just as shocked if he came back to college football.

Do you think Quinn Ewers should return for one more year and look to transfer to Notre Dame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

