"Could slam the door on them": Josh Pate says Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame needs to overcome Ohio State’s defensive front

Notre Dame has a tough task to overcome in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Ohio State will enter with what might be the most talented roster in college football, striving to cap off a revenge tour after a fourth straight loss to Michigan.

National college football analyst Josh Pate realizes how tough it will be for the Fighting Irish on Monday. He let Marcus Freeman know what he's up against with the Ohio State defense.

"Even if you do limit them, you will not shut them down," Pate said Wednesday on the Josh Pate's College Football Show. "I don't believe anyone will shut Ohio State down. They're gonna get points somehow. You hopefully limit them. But, on the other side, you gotta score." (6:15)

"This is where Ohio State holds all the cards in their hands because, to me, the most important unit in the game is Ohio State's defensive front. ... They could slam the door on the game. They could shut Notre Dame out. They are good enough to where 17 points on the other side, it's good enough."

Jack Sawyer has the unit's most notable play during the College Football Playoff, strip-sacking Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers — his former roommate — in the late going of the Cotton Bowl semifinal and returning the loose ball for a back-breaking score. The Buckeyes haven't been afraid to get down and dirty, Pate will remind.

"They have allowed 62 yards rushing per game in the playoff," Pate said. "They have accumulated 16 sacks in the playoffs, so they can totally take over this game. Notre Dame's left tackle is out. Notre Dame's got a starting guard who is questionable right now, and, even if they were healthy, this is just a tough unit to deal with."

What Notre Dame needs to do to have a chance against the Buckeyes

Star tailback Jeremiyah Love scampered 98 yards against Indiana in the first game Notre Dame played during the College Football Playoff. Pate feels such a big-lay will be necessary this time around.

"They need the explosive play to re-emerge," Pate said. "They're No. 14 in rushing this year, but it's been kind of limited in the playoffs — which is crazy because they've won anyway. You remember the Indiana game, Love had that big, explosive run. But, it really hasn't shown up a lot past that. Now, they haven't needed it because they play a very complementary style.

"If that shows up against Ohio State, okay, ignore what I'm saying," Pate said. "I just think it takes a little bit more to beat Ohio State, respectfully, than it does the other teams you've played so far."

A lot of that comes back to the Buckeyes' defensive prowess, as noted before.

