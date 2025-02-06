"Couldn't find an extra $1 million for Jim Knowles": Pat McAfee poses hard-hitting question after Ryan Day's $87.5M contract extension

Ryan Day is now locked down in Columbus through 2031, as he agreed to a new contract on Thursday. The money he's getting to stay in charge of Ohio State's football program is a good chunk of change, which leads ESPN's Pat McAfee to wonder why the school couldn't use some of those funds to keep now-Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in town.

From Radio Row in New Orleans on Thursday, McAfee asked his co-hosts on "The Pat McAfee Show" why that was the case. Knowles left for the Nittany Lions in part because James Franklin made him the highest-paid coordinator in college football. Knowles is also a Philadelphia native, so the move brings him closer to home.

"So, riddle me this," McAfee said. "Couldn't find an extra $1 million for Jim Knowles, but we can find $12.5 (million) for Ryan Day?"

Former Buckeyes and Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk reasoned with McAfee, brining up a few questions that only Day and the program could provide answers for at this point.

"What's Brian Hartline getting?" Hawk said of Ohio State's new offensive coordinator. "Like, what is precedent for paying coordinators? Maybe they don't wanna cross that $3 million threshold for coordinators."

Why Ryan Day deserved the new deal he got

Ohio State president Ted Carter had expressed an interest in rewarding Ryan Day for the job he did down the stretch, with the Buckeyes winning the College Football Playoff national championship. Pat McAfee listed the specifics.

"Speaking of donating, Ohio State is giving an $87.5 million contract to Ryan Day," McAfee said. "Congratulations, Ryan Day. Signed a seven-year extension averaging $12.5 million per. ... They also named (an) offensive coordinator, Brian Hartline, who we had been chit-chatting about as a wide receiver coach, great recruiter. Now, he will officially be the offensive coordinator after Chip Kelly (left)."

A.J. Hawk chimed in from his vantage point of the situation, pointing out that Day's new contract was well deserved. He also wondered aloud what sort of role Hartline will play now that Kelly has moved on to coach on Pete Carroll's staff with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"It seems like a no-brainer," Hawk said. "The run that they went on in the college football playoffs is something we'll look back on for years and years in the state of Ohio. But, Brian Hartline, I wanna see if he's gonna call the plays. He's been co-offensive coordinator. He's never called the plays for Ohio State. Is he gonna be the No. 1 play-caller or is Ryan Day gonna take some of that?"

As Ohio State tackles the new season, the Buckeyes will take on a different look personnel-wise. Standouts remain in receiver Jeremiah Smith and saftey Caleb Downs. Now the Buckeyes just need to find a coordinator to replace Knowles.

