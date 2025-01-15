"Got 2 uncles who coached teams to Super Bowls": CFB insider makes his opinion clear on Arch Manning's preparation for 2025

Arch Manning may not have been Texas' starting quarterback over the past two years, but he knows what the Longhorns' schedule will demand of him. His family is football royalty. He was probably ready even before he stepped foot in Austin.

Fox Sports national college football analyst R.J. Young is high on Manning and how he might be able to guide Texas through an arduous stretch and to its first national title since Vince Young was sporting burnt orange.

"You're looking at (the length of) an NFL schedule," Young said Monday on his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show" (Timestamp: 7:34). "I think Arch is gonna be prepared for that. Not just because he's been a part of Texas, but because he's got two uncles that coaxed teams to Super Bowls and made deep runs in the playoffs, and they're gonna do everything they can to help him.

"To say nothing of what Archie Manning has been able to do in as far as growing up not one, not two, but three really great quarterbacks. His sons and his grandson. ... I think it's all coming up for Texas fans to think that they should have every chance to win the national championship."

How valuable is Arch Manning to Steve Sarkisian and Texas?

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch Manning has been patient while waiting behind Quinn Ewers, who is more than likely headed to the NFL after three years operating the Longhorns' offense. In the era of the transfer portal, Manning has stuck by Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program, loyalty that could bear fruits as early as this time next year.

"We're talking about Arch Manning leading Texas to a national championship," Young said. "The pedigree is there..... The coaching is there, and the roster will absolutely be there. You've got the dream if you are an old, fuddy-duddy, traditionalist Texas fan. You've got a guy that doesn't want any Name, Image and Likeness money or to take any money out of your salary cap."

Of course, the Longhorns will still have to show Arch Manning how much they value him. Such are the times. Young believes there's only one player entering next season who is more precious.

"He is on a short list of the most valuable players in college football (in) 2025," Young said. "Matter of fact, it's Jeremiah Smith and then Arch — and it's only Jeremiah Smith and then Arch because Jeremiah Smith has put together 1,000 yards receiving and has broken record after record after record at Ohio State."

Smith helps lead the Buckeyes into next Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game after they beat Texas in the Cotton Bowl semifinal on Friday. Arch Manning and the Longhorns will hope to be there next year instead.

