Nick Saban was a college football coach who wore his emotions on his sleeve, especially when he didn't believe his players were performing like they were capable of. The legendary Alabama leader demanded excellence from his players, and with the number of national titles he collected, he got it when it mattered most.

Saban recalled a story involving his son, Nicholas, that highlighted the coach's at times short fuse. During an episode of ESPN's College GameDay show with Pat McAfee, Nick Saban recalled a moment from his son's time playing basketball in junior high school.

"I didn't get to go to a lot of games because of recruiting and whatnot, but I happened to go to a game," he said. "And he's on a break-away layup and a guy fouls him hard into the wall and he gets up and says something to the guy and he gets a technical foul.

"So, I have this come to Jesus moment with him when we get home at night and I'm gonna teach him about how to keep his cool. ... He sat there and looked at me and listened, like, so intently. And then he said to me, 'How many headsets did you bust this year?'"

How animated is Nick Saban's successor?

Former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer took over for the Crimson Tide last year after Nick Saban retired. DeBoer steered Alabama to a 9-4 record, which is a successful season for many programs, but somewhat of a disappointment in Tuscaloosa.

During Thursday's NFL Scouting Combine former Crimson Tide tight end CJ Dippre was asked about his experience playing for the two coaches.

"You know, I thought both were great coaches," he said. "Coach DeBoer did a very good job under the circumstances of coming (in after) Coach Saban. It's really hard to step in to such a successful, already traditional, good program, and take over.

"Obviously, we didn't have the best results we had, but, you know, we still had a winning season, still did good, so I think it a successful first season for Coach DeBoer."

Reporters asked Dippre about the difference in the coaches' demeanor and how he saw Nick Saban and DeBoer carry themselves.

"When it's time to be said, you know, he always says something," Dippre said of DeBoer. "It's not that he's reserved. He just doesn't show his emotion as much, maybe. But, we know he means business."

DeBoer has some work to do to carve out his legacy with the Crimson Tide, especially with the expectations that grew from Nick Saban being around the program. Alabama missed out on the SEC Championship game last year for the first time since 2020. The Crimson Tide had won seven of the last nine conference titles.

