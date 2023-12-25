Is Brian Kelly to Michigan an imminent move as Jim Harbaugh gets linked to NFL coaching rumors? 

As coaching rumors get wild in college football, LSU coach Brian Kelly going to Michigan has become one of the most interesting likelihoods.

Almost all top coaching spots in college football are secure at the moment. However, there's always an element of surprise when it comes to coaching appointments. And all eyes have been on the situation in Michigan for a couple of months now.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been embroiled in a disciplinary matter with the NCAA for a while. First, there was the question of recruitment violations dating back to the 2021 COVID-19 dead period. For that, he served a three-game suspension imposed by the university at the start of the season. Then, there were the sign-stealing allegations for which the Big Ten punished him.

All of these have put a big question on the head coaching position at Michigan, with many expecting that Harbaugh should be replaced. However, recent reports indicate that the Wolverines coach may be heading to the NFL, specifically the LA Chargers. That would inevitably leave his position in Ann Arbor open, and Kelly is one of the top names being linked to the role.

ESPN host Matt Moscona believes Kelly would leave Baton Rouge if the Wolverines came calling.

“If Michigan pursues Brian Kelly, he would leave LSU for Michigan,” Moscona said. “I am confident in saying that.”

Is Brian Kelly to Michigan imminent?

Going by all available facts, there's nothing to indicate that Brian Kelly to Michigan is an imminent move. It seems that Michigan is, at the moment, more interested in the upcoming Rose Bowl matchup against Alabama than in replacing its coach.

The recent NCAA notice of a Level 1 violation against Harbaugh might result in him leaving, but that decision looks reserved until after the College Football Playoff.

On the other hand, Kelly had just led the LSU Tigers to an unbeaten home record in the just-concluded season. His position doesn't seem threatened right now. So, if Kelly's role at LSU is secure and Michigan is not immediately looking to replace Harbaugh, what does it mean for Kelly?

Brian Kelly may be well on his way out of LSU whether or not the Tigers are done with him. Coaching service in college football, as well as everywhere else, goes to the highest bidder. So, depending on how much more the Wolverines are willing to add to Kelly's annual earnings, he may be on the move.

But then, there's the Jim Harbaugh factor. What if he doesn't eventually leave for the NFL? Will we see him on the sidelines for Michigan again in 2024?

