"Nobody wants that trash": CFB fans rip apart Carson Beck after Georgia puts his merch on clearance for 25%

Carson Beck merchandise isn't in short supply at the University of Georgia bookstores. As is pretty normal when a player moves on to another destination, the school has slashed prices on the T-shirts they have left with their now-former quarterback's likeness.

Ad

On3 posted about this on X on Thursday and wrote:

"Georgia has placed all Carson Beck merch on clearance for 25% in the school bookstore💀"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The move has prompted plenty of jokes on X as one wrote.

"Nobody wants that trash."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Won't sell for 75% off," another shared with a laughing emoji.

"He put his whole 2024 season on clearance," someone joked.

"Should give it away to the other team... just like Beck did," another cracked.

"They should just throw it away," a user argued. "No one's buying that."

Why did Carson Beck head to Miami?

Carson Beck was predicted to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft heading into the 2024-25 season. His showing for the Bulldogs didn't quite solidify that feeling, prompting him to stick around on the college level for one more year.

Ad

In a surprising turn of events, however, he ditched Kirby Smart and Georgia to become a Hurricane, joining his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, who plays women's basketball for Miami.

"The right move," ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid posted on X/Twitter upon hearing the news of Beck's transfer. "Try to recapture his 2023 form. Interested to see where he lands."

Beck went for 3,845 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions through the air for the Bulldogs. He had a four-game sample size in which he threw nine picks, though. Beck was knocked out for the season when throwing a pass in the SEC Championship game.

Ad

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson wasn't as sold on the move as Reid was. He let that be known on his nighttime talk show with Shannon Sharpe, "Nightcap." Johnson's reasoning included the fact that the Hurricanes don't have as much weapons-wise as the Bulldogs do.

"(They) do have some guys that can make some plays, I will tell you that," Johnson said of Miami. "It's not the Hurricanes of old, where no matter what position you go to, we were talking about first-rounders, five-stars. ... It's still Miami. It's still the Hurricanes.

Ad

"Beck is gonna have to come in, he's gonna have to improve, and do some of the things that Cam Ward was able to do. Cam Ward was able to elevate the players around him."

Ward might be the first player taken in the draft this year after transferring to Miami for a season, much like Carson Beck has. Beck will try to follow that blueprint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback