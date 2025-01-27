Ryan Day makes his stance clear of issue of "enforcement" in CFB amid Jeremiah Smith's reported $4.5 million offer

Ryan Day knows how much the transfer portal can resemble the Wild West. Less than a week after Ohio State’s national championship win, other programs are reportedly targeting some of the Buckeyes’ biggest contributors, offering significant sums of money to lure them away from Columbus.

Day believes there needs to be a more watchful eye on tampering and the efforts to entice players into the portal.

On Friday's episode of "The Dan Patrick Show," he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think one of the big issues that we have across the board in college football right now is enforcement. You know some of the stories of some of the things that have gone on just, you know, within the last couple of years or even in the past. But, enforcement is really strained right now."

Trending

"Until we start enforcing some of these rules ... people can just call someone's agents or someone's parents and offer them a certain amount of money and then it goes from there. And that's just part of it."

Ryan Day's comments begin at 8:53

One of Ohio State’s brightest stars, freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, was reportedly offered $4.5 million by an undisclosed program. Other teams have also attempted to entice talented pass-catcher Carnell Tate to join their rosters.

"That's one of the things, to me, that I think we have got to get addressed in college sports and college football is enforcement because, right now, there is virtually none," Day said.

How has Ryan Day made use of the transfer portal?

While Ryan Day is critical of tampering, he has effectively utilized the transfer portal to bolster his roster.

Last offseason, he landed some of Ohio State’s most impactful players through the portal, including the No. 1-ranked player at the time, former Alabama safety Caleb Downs and ex-Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins.

With the Crimson Tide, Downs was named Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year, SEC Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-American (Pro Football Focus).

He joined the Buckeyes and totaled 81 tackles this season, the third-most on the team. His two interceptions tied Denzel Burke and Davison Igbinosun for the Ohio State lead.

Judkins paced the team in rushing, finishing with 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. At Ole Miss, he was a two-time first-team All-SEC honoree. He left the Rebels ranked second in their program's history in rushing touchdowns (31) and third in rushing yards (2,725).

Although that pair was key for the Buckeyes on their way to a national crown, CBS Sports college football analyst Josh Pate doesn't believe their paths to Columbus mirrored what's happening now.

Expand Tweet

As other teams strive to reach the level Ohio State has attained, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will continue to face the challenge of dealing with teams pursuing some of their brightest stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback