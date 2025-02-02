Ryan Day sets the record straight on whether he has been able to spend time with family after Ohio State's natty win

Ryan Day understands it. A football coach's job usually doesn't stop after their team's seasons ends, not even if they win a championship. The Ohio State head coach hasn't apparently gotten to sit back and soak it in after recently coming out on top of the College Football Playoff.

As he's kept busy in turning his attention to next season, Day has tried to slow down and spend some time with his family when he can.

"Yeah, a little bit here and there," Ryan Day told "Morning Juice" of Columbus radio channel 97.1 The Fan on Friday. "People have asked, 'Have you been able to enjoy it yet?' It's kind of, I guess, a hybrid, you know, where the game doesn't stop, and we've got to keep moving forward. But, at the same time, we've had a few moments, had a few dinners to just kind of smile, enjoy, and take a deep breath.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But, hoping maybe throughout the month of February, once we get into the dead period, get everything organzied with the staff, and we'll be able to get away and spend a little more quality time together."

Comments begin at 0:40

What has Ryan Day been busy with since becoming a champion?

Since winning it all, Day has made appearances on a number of talk shows while catching up on the team building he's missed out on while busy guiding the Buckeyes through their postseason path.

"Quite a few, yeah, it started in New York City and kind of went all across the globe and up and down," Day said. "What we're trying to do is we're trying to really jam in a month's worth of recruiting in five days or so just because we ended so late. It's very unique because of how late the game was.

"A good problem to have, but, still, everyone's working hard on the staff."

In 247 Sports team recruiting rankings for the Class of 2025, Ohio State sits behind just Georgia and Texas and ahead of Alabama, Oregon, Auburn, and Michigan.

According to ESPN.com, Ohio State has two five-star commits in quarterback Tavien St. Clair and cornerback Devin Sanchez. Outside linebacker Riley Pettijohn, wide reciever Quincy Porter, and safety Faheem Delane, all four-stars, are other highly-ranked players who have pledged to play for Ryan Day.

The same recruiting service's third-ranked offensive tackle, Ty Haywood, is considering the Buckeyes. 247 Sports believes Texas and Georgia are ranked ahead of Ryan Day in that race.

If Day and Ohio State are going to have any chance to repeat, especially after the exodus of a crucial group of experienced impact makers, the coach will have to keep pushing much like he has.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback