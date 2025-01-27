Shannon Sharpe urges Coach Prime to unapologetically support Shedeur Sanders despite the criticism ahead of the Draft

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, has played a key role in the development of his son, now-former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The younger Sanders awaits his professional destination with the 2025 NFL Draft looming in April.

ESPN's Shannon Sharpe believes that Coach Prime should do whatever it takes to help Shedeur land in an advantageous spot, even if that means ruffling some feathers in the process.

"He's always done everything that revolved around his kids," Sharpe said Monday on "First Take." "He's always done everything in the best interest of his kids. Prime, keep doing what you're doing. Do what you do. Put your son in the best situation so he can be successful, and then let all the critics and everybody say what they wanna say.

"But, at the end of the day, we want what's best for our children."

Stephen A. Smith, the show's co-host, pointed out Coach Prime's role as a father and how he's helped Shedeur and his other son, Shilo, along his coaching path.

"I remember we saw Prime Time with the outfits, the chains, the pizazz, and all of this other stuff," Smith said. "We always downplayed how you always saw him with his kids. The man is a wonderful father, and you can see how much his children love their daddy. ... What father wouldn't want that. He has every right to be involved with whatever is going to involve his son."

Why would Coach Prime have to help during Shedeur's draft process?

Coach Deion Sanders has coached Shedeur at both the high school and collegiate levels. The elder Sanders was rumored to be a possible candidate for the Dallas Cowboys' since-filled head coaching vacancy, but if he doesn't immediately join his sons on the next level, they'll be playing for someone new for the first time in over half a decade.

Coach Prime will want them to be in good hands.

"The whole objective is to be in a situation where we can actually help our kids," Sharpe said. "He's in a position that he can actually help his child, and he's been in his child's life for the entirety of it — and he's always steered him in the right direction. We know some of these franchises can ruin young quarterbacks, and Prime does not want that to happen to his son."

Smith quickly added that the elder Sanders won't allow that.

