Shedeur Sanders makes his plans for the Super Bowl weekend public in latest episode of 2Legendary

Super Bowl Sunday is nearly here, and Shedeur Sanders has his own plans on how he'll spend it, or at least the lead-up to it. The former Colorado quarterback is awaiting his NFL destination and will be in New Orleans as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare to battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

On Thursday's episode of his podcast "2Legendary," Shedeur detailed his plans for the Super Bowl weekend.

"We'll be actually recording a podcast out there, so I'll be out there," Sanders said. "It'll be fun. I'm excited to go and experience New Orleans."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Comments begin at 2:31

Podcasting isn't the only thing Shedeur Sanders will be doing in the Crescent City. He's set up a workout session with a former teammate who's from the area. Training for the NFL can't skip a beat for the much-maligned son of Deion Sanders.

"You know, Warren (Newman), the receiver from Jackson (State), he just saw me," Shedeur said. "He just pulled up on me by the Shrine Bowl. Basically, I just told him that I'll be out there in New Orleans.

"He was like, 'Yeah, let me know.' We're gonna make sure we find a high school to work out in so we don't backtrack and take a step back from training and everything."

Despite being in the Big Easy, Shedeur Sanders won't be in attendance at the Super Bowl.

"My birthday is Feb. 7," Sanders said. "I will be there in New Orleans, bro. If nobody has any surprises for me, then I gotta switch up on everybody, bro."

How does Shedeur Sanders think the Super Bowl will play out?

Shedeur Sanders doesn't think Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will pull off a three-peat. Instead, he's pulling for the quarterback on the other side.

"I got the Eagles," Shedeur Sanders said. "I want Jalen Hurts to win, bro. He has a good story."

Philadelphia's run game, spearheaded by 2,000-yard rusher Saquon Barkley and the mobile Hurts, is why Shedeur is backing them. The Eagles have made good use of the tush push, otherwise known as the Brotherly Shove, to find success in short-yardage situations.

"The most important thing in football is being able to run the ball," Sanders said. "They have Saquon Barkley, so I think they're able to run the football, establish the run, and, you know, get a lot of play action passes because they're so focused on the run. Jalen Hurts gonna do what he gotta do to win."

Hurts nearly beat Mahomes two Super Bowls ago. Shedeur believes this might be his chance to finally get the job done for Philly, who drafted him in 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback