"That's an absolute home run": CFB insider delivers his verdict as Marcus Freeman & Co. chase top CFB GM for 2025 

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are aiming to build off a College Football Playoff National Championship Game appearance. To get over the hump and reach the mountaintop, the Fighting Irish know that they have to improve, especially after defensive coordinator Al Golden left for the NFL and their offensive line has seen some shuffling.

Going after Texas Tech General Manager James Blanchard is one of the first steps those in South Bend are reportedly considering to bolster their program, and On3's J.D. PicKell is a fan of that approach.

"If Notre Dame lands James Blanchard, that's an absolute home run," PicKell wrote Wednesday on X/Twitter.

The landscape of college football has been altered in recent years with the impact of Name, Image, and Likeness and the transfer portal. Blanchard would help Marcus Freeman and the rest of his staff focus on their own responsibilities.

Why are Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame interested in James Blanchard?

James Blanchard has climbed up the ranks of football's front offices rather quickly. He was the Chicago Bears' director of recruiting from March 2019 to May 2020, then moved on to work with the Carolina Panthers' front office, studying opponents' tape and considering which free agents the team should pursue.

Blanchard had a few stints working at Baylor as the program's assistant athletics director for scouting. In 2021, he identified and went after potential scholarship players for the Bears.

About Blanchard, Texas Tech's football website says:

"Considered one of the top personnel directors in college football, Blanchard was the first major addition to (head coach Joey) McGuire's staff as he was identified as one of the top rising personnel and recruiting staffers in college football by On3 in August 2022."

Blanchard currently serves as the Red Raiders' GM and has his part in all of the program's recruiting. He tweaked the way Texas Tech goes after prospective talent, including the evaluation process and on-campus visits. With his experience in the pros, Blanchard has tried to copy that sort of approach.

"Blanchard and his staff ... are responsible for identifying every prospect Texas Tech ultimately offers a scholarship opportunity," the website added, "allowing McGuire and his coaching staff to prioritize player development and scouting, especially during the season."

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame have likely taken notice of Texas Tech's back-to-back top-25 recruiting classes. The Red Raiders' 2024 class was the highest-rated in the Big 12.

That crop included five-star receiver Micah Hudson, ranked No. 5 at his position nationally. Offensive tackle Ellis Davis, quarterback Will Hammond, edge rusher Cheta Ofili and safety Peyton Morgan were all considered four-star recruits by 247 Sports.

If Notre Dame can pluck Blanchard from Lubbock, it could go a long way in giving their program a boost.

