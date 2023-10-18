"The real problem is that they are farting too much." - Texas A&M's struggles in 2023 have made fans come up with outlandish theories

Texas A&M has struggled throughout this season. Based on the ratings of its recruits, the team hasn't lived up to its expectations. Week 7 saw the Texas A&M lose to the Tennessee Volunteers after losing to Miami and Alabama earlier.

A new and unexpected report has surfaced from some dubious sources regarding the lackluster performances of the Aggies this year. A fan's comment on a YouTube video allegedly revealed that the Texas A&M players are suffering from chronic gas issues.

The fan says that the school has changed its players' diet plans, which led to them complaining of digestive issues.

The Internet jumped at the opportunity to monetize the view with "Gas" T-shirt models.

A user, "NKY Bracket Guy," wondered how chronic gas affected the fourth-quarter performance.

Another user, "Jaroud," found the pun on "being gassed in the 4th quarter" funny.

A user by the name of "J" trolled the Aggies and their fans.

Another user, "GAY4DEEWILLIAMS," was graphic with their joke.

Another fan, "Battered Aggie FBF," decided to outdo them.

A user named "Pinto" thought this was the perfect way to close the case on why the Aggies haven't performed this year, CSI Miami style.

What's next for the Texas A&M Aggies? A look at Week 8

The Aggies are set to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Jimbo Fisher, who has been on the hot seat all year, needs his team to perform to keep his job.

The Gamecocks have a losing record of 2-4 and come from a defeat against the Florida Gators 41-39 in Week 7. However, the Spencer Rattler-led squad always has tricks up its sleeves, so the Aggies mustn't leave their guard down.

Max Johnson is set to make his fourth start for Texas A&M this year after Conner Weigman was ruled out for the season. His record is 2-2, with victories over Auburn and Arkansas and defeats against Alabama and Tennessee.