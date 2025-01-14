With Deion Sanders at the helm, Colorado has developed into a destination for high-profile recruits, whether from the high school level or through the transfer portal.

How does Coach Prime do it though? What is his process of figuring out what players would fit into his program? Part of it is letting them believe that they're in control when it's the other way around, he said.

"It's easy to identify the players," Coach Prime said (39:34 onwards) Sunday on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast. "You see, thing about it, when players come — and their families — they sit across from me right here. My coordinator sits here, my position coach sits here, and I'm sitting in the middle. They think they are interviewing me to see if they wanna come to the college.

"They don't realize I'm interviewing them to see if you fit. Because we're different. You know how our games are. You know how our attention is. Like, you've gotta be cut for that because when you're balling, boy you're gonna get all the love in the world. But, when you ain't, they're gonna hate."

Despite being one of the moribund programs not that long ago, the Buffaloes have morphed into a must-watch team over the past two seasons with a fair amount of prime-time television matchups.

Coach Prime added that a player will either thrive or fold under that pressure. He prefers to know a player's mental make-up in advance.

"Can you handle them lights, man?" he asked. "Because when we put these lights on, it's gonna show all the blemishes that we have. We're trying to find out before we find out in public, live on television, that you couldn't handle the heat. We gotta find that out.

Why Coach Prime is in full control when it comes to fielding talent

During the podcast, Coach Prime was asked how he deals with parents unhappy with their kids' playing time. He replied:

"Ain't nobody could tell me," Coach Prime said. "Ain't nobody doing that. I don't have conversations like that, especially during the season, with a parent about your kid.

"I'm gonna show you your baby. You don't wanna do that with me because I'm gonna give you film. I'm gonna have the film department put together a lowlight and let you see your man, let you see your son, let you see what he does."

In theory, the honest approach could earn the respect of players and parents alike. While fans may try to poke holes in Coach Prime's approach to running a program, it seems that players are drawn to playing for the coach.

Coach Prime has nurished some of the most promising players during his tenure. Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis is the latest top talent to join the list which features Travis Hunter and Jordan Seaton.

