"This is the price of success": CFB insider bluntly assesses Ryan Day & Co. after they lose both coordinators 

Ryan Day will be without Chip Kelly and Jim Knowles next season, with both coordinators having left for other destinations. That doesn't mean Ohio State is any worse off, however, as On3's J.D. PicKell explained. The Buckeyes will have to find others to replace them, but what came before makes that search worth it.

Kelly and Knowles leave as champions, and their vacated jobs in Columbus figure to be coveted positions.

"Y'all, it worked," PicKell said Tuesday. "Where you were a year ago to where you are now, the all-in mentality, retaining the roster, hiring a Chip Kelly, it all worked. Everyone that's pivoted away from Ohio State — whether it be to the draft or graduation or to a different job — they're leaving with a national title ring on their finger.

"This is what happens when you win a national title. This is the price of success. And Ohio State fans know that, but I just think for the folks that are throwing stones from the outside looking in at Ohio State saying, 'What's going on over there?' What's going on over there is people see what Ohio State did this past season and want to try to get themselves a piece of that magic," he added.

PicKell further highlighted the fact that Kelly's departure isn't due to him being disgruntled. Knowles leaving involved moving closer to home and for a boatload of cash.

"This is tough, it's never great to lose both coordinators and all that you lost to the NFL draft," PicKell said. "But, would you rather have this situation if you're an Ohio State fan, where you're saying, 'Gosh, dang, we've got to hire some new coordinators?' Or would you rather be in the position you were a year ago?"

How will Ryan Day fare with new assistants?

With Ryan Day at the helm, PicKell is encouraged about Ohio State's future. The way the Buckeyes responded after a heartbreaking upset loss to bitter rival Michigan showed the country what Day can do when motivated.

"We know who Ryan Day is now as a coach," PicKell said. "We do. The Michigan thing is a whole other discussion that we've had many times on this show and we'll have in the future. But, Ryan Day as a coach is a good freaking coach. 70-10, two Big 10 titles, national title, mic drop.

"'Yeah, but that roster was so good.' Yeah, the roster was so good. Is there a reason why they can't still have a great roster here in the next couple of seasons in Columbus? Is there a reason why they won't have a great roster this year?"

As of now, Ohio State brings back highly-touted passer Julian Sayin and standouts in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs, who both have an argument for being the best player in the nation when next season begins.

