"Top 5 pick in any draft": Former Raiders GM makes his stance clear on Abdul Carter as 2025 NFL Draft nears

Abdul Carter was the centerpiece of Penn State's defense this college football season. He likely won't have to wait too long to hear his name called in April's NFL Draft. He wouldn't have to wait long in any draft, for that matter, according to former NFL general manager Mike Mayock.

In an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" that was posted on YouTube on Saturday, Mayock gave his thoughts on the now-former Nittany Lions star, who was tapped as the Big 10's Defensive Player of the Year in December.

"It's really cool because Abdul had to learn how to play that edge position also," Mayock said. "I think he's high, high-level talent, and he's a top-five pick in any draft."

Along with Carter, Mayock was enamored with other defensive linemen at the college, namely Kentucky's Deone Walker, Ole Miss' Walter Nolen, South Carolina's TJ Sanders, and Marshall's Mike Green.

"I thought the two teams there, their D-lines were loaded with high-level guys, so basically where I was, like usual, was the O-line/D-line 1-on-1 drills," Mayock said. "I think they're the foundation of your team."

Former NFL Draft scout opens up on why Abdul Carte is such an intriguing prospect

Abdul Carter has been a force in Happy Valley. A unanimous All-American for his showing this season, he felt he deserved more individual recognition.

"It definitely gives me an extra edge," Carter said after missing out on the Lombardi Award, Bednarik Award, and the Nagurski Trophy. "I just used it as motivation. I try not to get discouraged. I still feel like I'm the best defensive player, but not just defensive player. I feel like I'm the best player in general.

"We like the categories a lot as defensive players, but we impact the game just as much as offensive players. It doesn't have to be defensive player. It's player overall. But I just use it as motivation."

Former NFL Draft scout Daniel Jeremiah agrees with Carter's stance. Carter had 68 combined tackles, a national-best 24 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks as a junior. He's in the conversation to be taken No. 1 overall, which Jeremiah feels would be completely warranted.

"For me, Abdul Carter is the best player in the draft," Jeremiah said on "The Pat McAfee Show" last month. "... To me, Abdul Carter, at a premier position — I would argue the second-most important position on the field — to have a guy at that level of a talent, I'd be all-in on that."

Carter fought through an injury to play in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. Even banged up, he totaled a pair of stops for a loss and a sack against Riley Leonard and Notre Dame.

