Travis Hunter responds to whether he prefers to play as a DB or WR ahead of 2025 NFL draft 

Travis Hunter is a one-of-a-kind sort of talent. The now-former Colorado Buffaloes receiver and defensive back brought home the Heisman Trophy this season. As he turns his attention to the NFL — he could very well be the No. 1 pick in April's draft — many are wondering what position he'll play as a professional.

Appearing on Cam Newton's "4th&1 With Cam Newton" podcast on New Orleans' Radio Row, Hunter gave some insight as to why he enjoys playing both positions.

"Bro, I can't tell you because, like, when I score touchdowns, I get to celebrate," Hunter said. "It's just that type of, 'Oh, I just messed them up, uh. Now I get in the end zone, now everybody looking like, 'Dang, look at the replay! He going crazy!' And then, on the defensive side of the ball, I can lock them up, catch the pick, but sometimes you don't get to the end zone.

"I wanna be in that endzone having a party. With that interception, I still get to have a party because that flips you the game. ... There's a lot of excitement, but there's nothing better than getting a pick-six, bro," he added.

Hunter became the first player to win both the Bednarik Award and Biletnikoff Award this season. Those honors are bestowed upon the best defensive player and receiver in the nation, respectively.

Should Travis Hunter play both ways in the NFL?

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith later stopped by the show and gave Travis Hunter some advice. He thinks it would be wise for Hunter to limit his workload against better competition.

"You in a man's game now and these [are] some big, big boys," Smith said. "And they gonna put a licking on you, and the more you expose yourself to that, it's like attrition kicking in."

Smith then compared the wear and tear to boxing, listing pugilists such as Meldrick Taylor and Evander Holyfield.

"When you get hit too much, it can soften you up," Smith said. "Because you can do it all, they gonna throw it all at you, which is gonna expose you to that level of punishment. And you've gotta protect yourself by picking what you do best and, most importantly, what is your better shot at success for the team."

Smith also told Hunter how to understand who's in his corner as he finds his place at the next level.

"You've gotta decipher between negative constructive criticism and someone who wants to hate," Smith said. "I've had to criticize [Cam] in the past when he played. But, he sees me face to face and he's talking to me and he knew, by talking to me, I'm not rooting for him to fail. I was just telling him what I saw.

"That's entirely different than, 'Yeah, I hope you fall on your damn face. I hope you suck. I hope you don't get it done.' See, those cats are easy to spot," he added.

The Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 pick in the draft. The Cleveland Browns draft after them, followed by the New York Giants.

Which team do you think should draft Travis Hunter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

