"World finally gets to see what I see": Deion Sanders Jr. hypes up Colorado star as he steals the show in Shrine Bowl practice

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes team have garnered a lot of attention. Jimmy Horn Jr., a now-former Buffaloes receiver, is showcasing his abilities ahead of April's NFL Draft. He hopes to join his quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in climbing to the professional ranks.

Horn's talents aren't any secret to Sanders or those around the program in Boulder. Those catching glimpses of East-West Shrine Bowl practices are learning about his abilities, too.

"The World finally gets to see what I see in practice DAILY... the greatness of Jimmy Horn Jr" Deion Sanders Jr. posted Monday on Twitter/X.

Deion Sanders Jr. captured a route and catch that Horn had against Oregon's Jabbar Muhammad on Saturday, Jan. 25. Horn faked an inside break before planting and smoothly darting the other way, creating some separation to reel in a pass.

Horn posted at least 400 receiving yards each year in college. As a target for Shedeur Sanders this season, he pulled in 37 passes for 441 yards and a touchdown.

Before joining Sanders at Colorado, Horn played in 23 games for South Florida, recording 67 grabs for 959 yards and four touchdowns. He also returned kicks for the Bulls, going for 323 yards and a score in that role. As a kick returner, he was named a first-team All-AAC performer in 2022. That same year, he posted four games with at least 100 all-purpose yards.

What has Jimmy Horn Jr. done for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes?

Jimmy Horn Jr. was one of two Colorado players to start every game in 2023. That season, he totaled 58 receptions for a career-best 567 yards and six touchdowns, leading the Buffaloes.

As Hunter took on a more primary role at receiver this season — winning the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best receiver in the nation — Horn still contributed to Colorado's offense. However, because Hunter went for 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 receptions, Horn's impact wasn't as evident.

LaJohntay Wester (931 receiving yards) and Will Sheppard (621) both outgained Horn in that category. The Buffaloes went 9-4, reaching the Alamo Bowl against No. 17 BYU.

Horn's presence arguably helped boost Shedeur Sanders, who will likely be one of the first players taken off the board in the NFL Draft. If Horn continues to impress, he'll have his own chance at the next level.

