"You ain't never seen that before": Travis Hunter sets sight on $80,000,000 luxury with car and boat dreams fulfilled

Travis Hunter will soon be able to call himself a professional. Climbing to that level means expensive contracts that allow an athlete to get almost anything they could dream of. It seems the now-former Colorado two-way star has his sights set on one thing in specific.

Asked on his podcast on Wednesday what he would purchase if he had a full bank account, Hunter chose something he doesn't have.

"I'm just gonna go ahead and get a plane because I ain't got that," Hunter said. "I already got a car, already got a boat. I don't need no jet ski, I don't care about it that much. But, yeah, I'd get a plane, bro. My plane would look like a house on the inside.

"The plane match the TRX, oh, my God. A tan-colored plane? You ain't never seen that before. That jawn gonna be tough ... Planes really be having everything, bro. I just looked up a plane, I think, like, two days ago. It's like $80 million. Bro, that jawn had, like, three bedrooms." (Comments begin at 31:30)

The TRX Hunter was referring to is a custom Dodge Ram TRX that his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, gifted him for his birthday last May. The truck has a tan wrap and Travis Hunter would want his plane to look similar.

"The fine-tuned beast came with the price tag of $140K and was equipped with a custom exhaust system, 24-inch wheelbase, and LED lights around the truck," Sports Illustrated's Jeff Hauser reported. "Lenee worked with Dreamworks Motorsports in rural North Carolina to make the new purchase complete.

"According to a post on DM's Instagram, the customizations included 'smoothed and color-matched exterior trim,' and 'off-road wheel and tire package with leveling kit.' A true mountain vehicle for Boulder's upcoming winter season."

Where could Travis Hunter be playing next season?

In a mock draft posted this week, ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid had Travis Hunter sliding to the No. 4 pick to be taken by New England. In a lot of other mock drafts, Hunter's landed in either Tennessee, Cleveland, or with the New York Giants.

"The Patriots have a lot of needs, with offensive tackle and receiver being the biggest," Reid wrote. "They can address some of those issues using their $129.6 million in cap space in free agency (the most in the league, per Roster Management System), then drafting the best player on the board. That would be Hunter. His two-way ability would pair well opposite Christian Gonzalez at cornerback and give Drake Maye a talented option out wide."

Travis Hunter is the second defensive player taken off the board in that scenario, with Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter being taken by Tennessee at No. 3 after the Giants traded up to take Cam Ward at the top.

