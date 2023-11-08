Rutgers vs. Iowa prediction, odds, and picks - November 11 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are traveling to play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The unranked Scarlet Knights (6-3, 3-3 Big 10) are coming off a 35-16 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend. Meanwhile, unranked Iowa (7-2, 4-1 Big 10) is coming off a 10-7 win over Northwestern at Wrigley Field last Saturday.

Rutgers vs. Iowa: Game Details

Fixture: Rutgers Scarlett Knights (6-3) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Rutgers vs. Iowa: Betting Odds

Spread

Rutgers +1 (-110)

Iowa -1 (-110)

Moneyline

Rutgers -105

Iowa -115

Total

Over 29 (-110)

Under 29 (-110)

Rutgers vs. Iowa: Picks

The Scarlet Knights started strong against Ohio State as their defense was on point. On offense, they are led by running back Kyle Monangai and I like him to go over his rushing yards in this matchup. Monangai ran for 159 yards on 24 carries last week against Ohio State as Rutgers' offense went through him on the ground.

Iowa, meanwhile, has struggled for years on offense and I like quarterback Deacon Hill to throw an interception in this game. Hill has thrown at least one interception in three of his last four games.

Rutgers vs. Iowa: Head-to-head

These teams have played each other just three times and first met in 2016. The Hawkeyes have won all three matchups outscoring the Scarlet Knights 71 to 17.

Rutgers vs. Iowa: Prediction

Both offenses have struggled badly this season and this should be another low-scoring affair here full of punts.

Both the Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes are offenses that will run the ball more often than not, which will let the clock run for most of the game. Ultimately, the Hawkeyes' defense is slightly better and should be able to get a key stop or two, which will be the difference in a game that will likely be 13-10.

Prediction: Iowa wins by a field goal.

