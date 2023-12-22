Rutgers vs Miami Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 28 | Pinstripe Bowl

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to play the Miami Hurricanes in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 23 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Rutgers (6-6) ended their season with a four-game losing streak and lost their last game 42-24 to Maryland. Miami (7-5), meanwhile, ended its season with a 45-20 win over Boston College.

Rutgers vs Miami: Game Details

Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-6) vs Miami Hurricanes (7-5)

Date & Time: Thursday, Dec. 28 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Rutgers vs Miami: Betting Odds

Spread

Rutgers +1 (-110)

Miami -1 (-110)

Moneyline

Rutgers -105

Miami -115

Total

Over 40.5 (-110)

Under 40.5 (-110)

Rutgers vs Miami: Picks

Rutgers has been led by running back Kyle Monangai who should get plenty of carries in this game for the Scarlet Knights. Over his last six games, Monangai has averaged 102 rushing yards per game and 20.1 carries per game over that stretch, so he should get plenty of carries in this one, so take Monangai to go over his rushing yards.

Miami, meanwhile, won't have starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke who's in the transfer portal but does have a solid backup in Emory Williams.

Williams will be able to move the ball and his go-to target should be Jacolby George, who has been solid this season. In his last three games, George is averaging 99 yards per game, so take him to go over his receiving yards.

Rutgers vs Miami: Head-to-head

Rutgers and Miami played annually from 1993 until 2003 and the Hurricanes won all 11 matchups.

Players not playing in Fenway Bowl

With bowl games, several players sit out because of the NFL draft or transfer portal, and the Pinstripe Bowl is no different.

Rutgers

Bryce Kissi, WR (transfer portal)

Kamar Missouri, DL (transfer portal)

Mike Ciaffoni, iOL (transfer portal)

Raeden Oliver, QB (transfer portal)

Evan Simon, QB (transfer portal)

Max Patterson, WR (transfer portal)

Carnell Davis, WR (transfer portal)

Rashad Rochelle, WR (transfer portal)

Khayri Banton, CB (transfer portal)

Gavin Rupp, QB (transfer portal)

Aaron Young, RB (transfer portal)

Todd Bowles Jr., S (transfer portal)

Miami (FL)

Colbie Young, WR (transfer portal)

Cyrus Moss, EDGE (transfer portal)

Malik Curtis, CB (transfer portal)

Jaleel Skinner, TE (transfer portal)

Chantz Williams, EDGE (transfer portal)

Stone Springman, K (transfer portal)

Dominic Mammarelli, TE (transfer portal)

Frank Ladson, WR (transfer portal)

Corey Flagg Jr., LB (transfer portal)

Jahfari Harvey, DL (transfer portal)

Tyler Van Dyke, QB (transfer portal)

Don Chaney Jr., RB (transfer portal)

Tyler Lassiter, EDGE (transfer portal)

William Hawkins IV, WR (transfer portal)

Rutgers vs Miami: Prediction

Rutgers vs Miami will be a very close game in what should also be a low-scoring game. The Scarlet Knights have a solid defense and Miami being without Tyler Van Dyke is a blow to their offense.

Rutgers should be able to keep the Hurricanes offense in check and edge out a win by a field goal.

Prediction: Rutgers wins by a field goal.

