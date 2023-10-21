Ryan Day bowl record: Ohio State HC's bowl wins and losses explored

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day is in the midst of his fifth season and has been one of the winningest coaches in program history. Today, we are going to take a deep dive into his bowl games and discuss how he has gotten to this point.

Ryan Day bowl game record

Ryan Day has not done too well in terms of bowl games as he is currently under .500.

How many bowl games has Ryan Day won?

Since taking over from Urban Meyer as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes before the 2019 season, Ryan Day has won two bowl games as of this writing. Below is every bowl game he has coached for the Buckeyes and a bit of a breakdown for it.

2019 Fiesta Bowl Game (29-23 Loss)

In a battle to determine which program would advance to the College Football Playoff, the third-ranked Clemson Tigers defeated the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes 29-23. After jumping out to a 16-0 lead, Trevor Lawrence dominated and shut down the Buckeyes. He threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Travis Etienne with under two minutes remaining to win the game and hand Ryan Day a 0-1 bowl record.

2021 Sugar Bowl Game (49-28 Win)

One year later, the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes met in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. However, the result was different as Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields threw for six touchdowns and won the game 49-28 to advance to the National Championship Game. This improved Day's bowl record to 1-1.

2021 National Championship Game (52-24 Loss)

The 2021 National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes was not much of a battle. They were not able to defend against the pass as Alabama quarterback Mac Jones threw for five touchdowns and wide receiver Devonta Smith had a monster game with 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns. The game brought Ryan Day's bowl record to 1-2.

2022 Rose Bowl (48-45 Win)

The 2022 Rose Bowl had the sixth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the 11th-ranked Utah Utes face off. The game was an offensive explosion as the Buckeyes picked up a 48-45 win to improve Day's bowl record to 2-2. A huge reason was the fact that quarterback CJ Stroud had a 6:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba grabbing three touchdowns.

2022 Peach Bowl (42-41 Loss)

The most recent bowl game for Ohio State was the semifinals for the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs. This game was a rollercoaster as the Bulldogs were able to pick up a 42-41 win to advance. The Buckeyes entered the fourth quarter with a 38-24 lead but the Georgia Bulldogs picked up an 18-3 advantage to win the game.

What is Ohio State's all-time bowl record?

With a 2-3 bowl record under Ryan Day, the Ohio State Buckeyes currently have a 27-28 record in bowl games throughout the history of the program.

What college has won the most bowl games?

The Alabama Crimson Tide currently hold the record for the most bowl game victories as they have won 44 bowl games throughout the history of the program.