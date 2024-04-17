Ryan Montgomery college offers: Which schools are on four-star ranked QB's radar?

Ryan Montgomery, a four-star high school quarterback, will make his decision on Wednesday afternoon on where he will be going to college. Montgomery has widdled his decision down to three teams but received plenty of offers.

According to 247Sports, Montgomery has received 27 offers, coming from, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn, Cincinnati, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Miami (OH), Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Toledo, UAB, USF, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Montgomery is a four-star recruit out of Findlay, Ohio, and is the 12th-ranked quarterback in the class of 2025.

Which schools is Ryan Montgomery considering?

Ryan Montgomery is reportedly down to three schools: Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.

Speaking to the ToledoBlade, Montgomery has said that his decision has been a tough one to make.

“It was very difficult,” Montgomery said back in August. “I’ve been blessed to be in this process for over two years now, so I’ve kind of seen it all.

"I felt it was the right time to cut the list down and really focus on a certain set of schools. But it was hard. There have been a lot of other schools that have been recruiting me really hard."

Montgomery said to the outlet that Florida has been recruiting him the most, but whether or not the Gators will land him is uncertain.

“They’ve probably been recruiting me the most, them and South Carolina.

"They’ve shown me the most love. I really think they’re going to do big things this year under coach (Billy) Napier. I think he’s building something very special there, and I’ve definitely taken notice of that.”

Montgomery had been a starting quarterback since his freshman season at high school. In his high school career, he threw for 7,584 yards and 89 touchdowns while rushing for 740 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Ryan Montgomery is set to make his decision at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Apr. 17.

