Ryan Reed's cause of death: What happened to UMD football player?

Ryan Reed, a senior defensive lineman at the University of Minnesota Duluth, died on Tuesday at the Essential Health Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota. His death came a week after collapsing following a football workout at the university facilities.

Reed had just completed his fifth season in the world of college football. He spent four years at North Dakota State University, securing national championships in 2019 and 2022. He later moved to the University of Minnesota Duluth for the 2023 season.

Ryan Reed's cause of death

Ryan Reed reportedly collapsed on November 21st from cardiac arrest at UMD facilities. The team trainers swiftly attended to him. They initiated CPR that helped Reed regain his pulse before being taken to Essentia Health Hospital in Duluth.

He notably spent a week in the hospital's intensive care unit, getting treated for a genetic heart condition that was unknown to him. However, Reed could not be saved and died on Tuesday. Ryan Funeral Homes wrote the following in his obituary:

"Reed went into cardiac arrest on November 21st following a football team workout in the weight room doing what he loved. This was the result of an undetected genetic heart condition and a large, loving heart.”

"The athletic training team was tremendous in its efforts to immediately initiate CPR and regain his pulse. The ICU hospital staff at St. Mary's-Duluth were amazing in doing everything possible for him."

UMD's reaction to Ryan Reed's death

Ryan Reed's death shocked the UMD community. UMD head coach Curt Wiese commented on the defensive lineman.

"Our staff and players are devastated about Reed's passing," said Wiese. "Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand. He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him.”

"We were fortunate to have Reed on our team, and he made our program, our department and our community a better place in a short period of time. Reed will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever. He was the epitome of a UMD Bulldog, and what we can all aspire to be."

The university community and the athletic department mourn the sudden death of Reed. His funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, December 2nd, at Blackhawk Church in Middleton, Wisconsin.