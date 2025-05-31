Ryan Wingo Heisman predictions: Exploring Texas WR's chances at the most coveted individual prize in college football

Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo is coming off a solid freshman season. He had 29 receptions for 472 yards and two TDs, establishing himself as a dynamic receiving threat for the Longhorns. Heading into the 2025 season, he is expected to improve with Arch Manning taking over as the starting QB.

However, it would be a massive shock if Wingo were to win the Heisman Trophy. The one thing going for him is that the three Texas players who were ahead of him in receiving yards, Matthew Golden, Gunnar Helm and Isaiah Bond, will not be back. Here is a look at Wingo's Heisman odds next season.

Ryan Wingo 2025 Heisman odds: Where he stands now

As things stand in late May, Wingo is nowhere close to being a favorite for the Heisman Trophy. He has +40,000 odds to win the award on FanDuel, making him a massive underdog.

How Ryan Wingo compares to past Heisman-winning WRs

Typically, the Heisman Trophy is an award dominated by QBs, so that already puts Wingo on the back foot. However, last season, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter won the award as a wide receiver and cornerback. Before that, the most recent wide receiver to win the award was Alabama's DeVonta Smith in 2020.

Since Hunter won as a two-way player, Smith is a better comparison for Wingo. Heading into his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign, Smith was coming off a season where he made 68 receptions for 1256 yards and 14 TDs. So, Wingo is not in a similar position heading into this season.

Texas' Heisman history: Can Ryan Wingo join the list?

Texas has had two Heisman winners throughout its history. Most recently, running back Ricky Williams won the award in 1998. Before that, running back Earl Campbell won it in 1977. It is unlikely that Wingo breaks the Heisman drought for the Longhorns this season.

Ryan Wingo's top competitors for the 2025 Heisman Trophy

If Ryan Wingo is going to win the Heisman Trophy, he is going to need to have a huge step forward statistically to pass the other top contenders. The most likely wide receiver to win the award is Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith. However, based on the early odds, a QB appears much more likely to win. Here are the top five contenders, according to FanDuel:

QB Arch Manning (Texas) +700 QB Cade Klubnik (Clemson) +900 QB Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) +900 QB Julian Sayin (Ohio State) +1300 WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) +1300

