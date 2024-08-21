Ryan Wingo NIL Deal: A look at Texas star's collaboration and more

Ryan Wingo is the crown jewel of Texas recruitment for the 2024 college football season. The wide receiver comes from a football-oriented family.

His brother Ronnie played running back at Arkansas from 2009-12 and in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills, while his other brother Ray played defensive back at Missouri from 2014-17.

The versatile wideout played high school football for St. Louis University High School. He had an array of collegiate offers before he settled for the University of Texas. Let's take a look at Wingo's NIL profile ahead of his freshman year.

Ryan Wingo has collaborated with Vanguard Volkswagen

According to On3 NIL, Ryan Wingo has a NIL value of $247,000. The budding Texas Longhorns star has over 28,000 social media followers, and considering his potential, the number will only rise in the coming years.

According to NIL Daily, Wingo is one of the early Texas enrollees who tap into the array of Name, Image and Likeness opportunities in Austin. In January 2024, Wingo signed an NIL deal with Vanguard Volkswagen.

Wingo and three other Texas Longhorns players - Matthew Golden, Colin Simmons and Kobe Black - inked deals with Vanguard and shared the news on social media.

The Longhorns players posed with their new vehicles, flashed the 'Horns Up' and stood beside a member of the dealership.

What can we expect from Ryan Wingo and Texas in 2024?

Gabe Brooks, a 247 Sports scouting analyst, describes Ryan Wingo as a player with an excellent athletic profile. Wingo's 10.55 100-meter speed is eye-catching, while his route-running ability should give him a role in Texas from Day 1.

Wingo is an impressive specimen of a playmaker. His size, frame and athleticism are in the upper percentile for wide receivers at his age grade. Expect him to develop in the Texas way and make a name for himself as the years go by.

The Texas Longhorns are fresh off an impressive season that saw them crowned Big 12 Champions for the first time since 2009. However, the Longhorns lost to Washington in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl.

They will be in the SEC for the 2024 season and beyond, so expect fireworks from Texas in college football's toughest conference.

