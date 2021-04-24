Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Prediction & Match Preview - April 24, 2021 | FCS College Football Playoffs

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers in the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hans are entering the playoffs with a 5-0 record on the season. They had a huge win against the Villanova Wildcats last weekend and will look to continue their winning streak in their home playoff game on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Sacred Heart Pioneers dropped their first game of the spring season to Duquesne. Since that loss, though, the Pioneers have ripped off three wins on the bounce. They are coming into this road playoff game against the Fightin' Blue Hens with a 3-1 record on the season.

Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: How to Watch | FCS College Football Playoffs

Date: April 24, 2021.

Time: 7 PM EST.

How to watch: ESPN 3.

Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: Head-to-Head | FCS College Football Playoffs

Sacred Heart Pioneers

The Sacred Heart Pioneers and Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will meet for the second time on Saturday.

In the last meeting between the two programs, the Pioneers knocked off Delaware 10-7 in 2014. The Fightin' Blue Hens will look to even their head-to-head record against the Pioneers on Saturday.

Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: Team News | FCS College Football Playoffs

Sacred Heart Pioneers

The Sacred Heart Pioneers are led in offense by sophomore quarterback Marqueze McCray. McCray has thrown for 772 passing yards and seven touchdowns and has also added 86 rushing yards in 48 attempts.

In offense, the Pioneers are led by junior running back Julius Chestnut and junior wide receiver Naseim Brantley. Chestnut has rushed for 717 yards and eight touchdowns, while Brantley has caught 14 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Sacred Heart are led in defense by linebackers, Chris Outterbridge and DeAndre Byrd. Outterbridge has registered 33 total tackles, eight tackles per game, and five tackles for loss, while Byrd has tallied 22 total tackles, five tackles per game and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are led by quarterback Nolan Henderson. Henderson has thrown for 988 passing yards and nine touchdowns this season. He has also added 64 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 41 attempts.

Delaware are also led by running back Dejoun Lee and wide receiver Thyrick Pitts. Lee has rushed for 498 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 77 attempts, while Pitts has caught 22 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns this season.

In defense, the Fightin' Blue Hens are led by Chase McGowan. McGowan has registered six total tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks this season. Linebacker Johnny Buchanan, meanwhile, has tallied 27 total tackles and one tackle for loss this campaign.

Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: Projected Staters | FCS College Football Playoffs

Sacred Heart Pioneers

QB: Marquez McCray.

RB: Julius Chestnut.

WR: Naseim Brantley, Kenneth Womack, Rob DiNota.

TE: Ed Chuddahy.

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

QB: Nolan Henderson.

RB: Dejoun Lee.

WR: Thyrick Pitts, Gene Coleman II, Jourdan Townsend.

TE: Bryce DeMaille.

Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: Predictions | FCS College Football Playoffs

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will look to avenge their loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers in 2014.

Nolan Henderson is sizzling as a quarterback, so Delaware will seek to continue their undefeated streak. Meanwhile, the Pioneers will likely need to play a perfect game to get past Delaware but may fall short on the night.

Prediction: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 42-14 Sacred Heart Pioneers.