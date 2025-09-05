San Jose State vs. Texas football injury report and predictions, Week 2: Latest on Arch Manning, Emmett Mosley V and more

The Texas Longhorns return home this Saturday for their opener at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium, looking to bounce back from a 14-7 loss to Ohio State. Steve Sarkisian’s team takes on the San Jose State Spartans at noon ET on Sept. 6, with national coverage on ABC and ESPN.
Both programs are searching for their first win of the season after tough Week 1 outcomes. Texas came up short in a physical battle in Columbus, while San Jose State narrowly lost 16-14 to Central Michigan at home.
The Longhorns are heavy favorites, but both teams bring injury questions into this matchup.
Texas football injury report
Emmett Mosley V – Wide Receiver (Questionable, leg)
Wide receiver Emmett Mosley V is questionable for Saturday’s contest while he continues to recover from a leg injury. His availability will likely be a game-time decision.
Andre Cojoe – Offensive Guard (Out, knee)
Offensive guard Andre Cojoe will miss the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering a knee injury during camp. The loss affects Texas’ depth up front, though the offensive line held up well against Ohio State in Week 1.
San Jose State football injury report
Matthew Coleman – Wide Receiver (Questionable, undisclosed)
Matthew Coleman is questionable for Saturday with an undisclosed issue. If unavailable, the Spartans may need to rely even more heavily on Danny Scudero, who was their main playmaker in the opener.
San Jose State vs. Texas Prediction
Arch Manning and the Longhorns offense struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities against Ohio State, converting just one of five fourth-down attempts and coming away empty twice inside the 10-yard line.
Manning finished 17-of-30 for 170 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in his first start as Texas’ full-time quarterback. While the defense looked sharp, holding the Buckeyes under 300 total yards, Texas will be looking for a much cleaner showing in its home opener.
San Jose State moved the ball through the air in Week 1, with quarterback Walker Eget throwing for over 300 yards. Still, the Spartans were hurt by two interceptions and couldn’t slow Central Michigan’s ground game, giving up over 230 rushing yards. Facing Texas’ defensive front in Austin will be an even steeper challenge.
Expect Texas to use its rushing attack early and give Manning opportunities for downfield shots against a shaky Spartans secondary. With the home crowd behind them, the Longhorns have a prime opportunity to reset their season and cruise to a comfortable win.
Winner: Texas Longhorns
San Jose State vs. Texas Betting Tips
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Texas is a 36.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 51.5. The Longhorns are expected to cover if Manning finds rhythm early and the defense continues its Week 1 dominance. Bettors eyeing the under may find value if San Jose State struggles to move the ball against Texas’ front seven.
San Jose State vs. Texas Head-to-Head
San Jose State and Texas have met once before. On September 9, 2017, the Longhorns defeated the Spartans 56–0 in Austin. Saturday’s contest will be the second meeting between the programs.
