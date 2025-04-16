Savion Riley Transfer Portal: Top 3 landing spots for Colorado transfer safety

Savion Riley is leaving the Colorado Buffaloes and entering the transfer portal. This is the third time the safety has entered the portal after previous stints with Miami and Vanderbilt.

Riley played in nine games for the Buffaloes in the 2024 season. He posted a stat line of 12 total tackles, 10 solo tackles and one tackle for loss in his sophomore campaign with the Buffs. He contributed on both defense and special teams, serving as a returner and blocker.

Riley enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. He’ll be looking to join a team that allows his talents as a defensive back to thrive.

Top 3 landing spots for Savion Riley via transfer portal

1. Florida

The Florida Gators bounced back from a difficult start to the 2024 regular season and finished with an 8-5 record. Their final game was a win over the Tulane Green Wave in the 2024 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.

The Gators dealt with defensive issues all season and could use reinforcements in the secondary. Riley's experience at Miami, Vanderbilt and Colorado could be a significant addition for Billy Napier's squad.

2. Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks had a mixed 2024 season, finishing with a 6-6 record before their AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The program's biggest issue was a leaky defense that regularly got torched by opposing quarterbacks. The Razorbacks could use help on defense and special teams — areas where Riley could contribute immediately.

Riley adds experience in both departments, and his skill set could help ease the Razorbacks' defensive struggles in the 2025 season.

3. Boston College

The Boston College Eagles put up an array of impressive attacking performances in the 2024 season. They blew out some opponents and ended the season with a 7-6 record.

However, their defensive issues were fully displayed, especially in games against ranked opponents. Adding Riley could help address some of those gaps, although the Eagles will likely need more reinforcements to make a College Football Playoff push.

