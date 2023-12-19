The rumors of Dylan Raiola flipping his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska, have finally come true as the five-star recruit officially announced his decision on Monday, Dec. 18.

Raiola took to social media and penned a "poetic" letter to Nebraska fans. An excerpt from the announcement read:

Once lured by Georgia, where powerhouse glory gleamed, Yet Nebraska's purpose in his heart brightly beamed.

The decision, however, has not sat well with Georgia fans, who flocked to the quarterback's comments, trolling him for the switch from the back-to-back national champs, to a Nebraska program that hasn't been able to make any noise in the Big Ten.

How did CFB fans react to Dylan Raiola's decision?

One of the comments on Raiola's post about his commitment to Nebraska called him out for "being scared" of the competition in the SEC:

While another fan commented on how this would affect Raiola's draft chances:

While some fans did have a rational take about the whole situation, wishing the young quarterback well, on his journey ahead:

Here are a few more reactions to Dylan Raiola's Nebraska switch on X:

Nebraska fans also showed their support for the newly committed quarterback:

While some did not like the poetic route the 18 year old took for the announcement:

What does Dylan Raiola's commitment mean for Nebraska?

It's happy days for head coach Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers, as they've secured the highest-ranked high school recruit in program history, per ESPN. This news comes just days after former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord decided to pull out of the program and move to Syracuse instead.

With this move, Rhule has also shown his prowess in recruiting, as landing a prospect that has been committed to the back-to-back national champions for seven months, albeit the Raiola family ties with Nebraska, is not an easy feat by any means.

With National Signing Day coming up on Wednesday, this commitment could help Nebraska land some more top players for the future.

The Cornhuskers have been the home to three Heisman winners in the past, and a quarterback like Raiola will be a strong candidate for another one in the coming years.

