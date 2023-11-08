SEC Coaches on the hot seat entering Week 11: Billy Napier, Zach Arnett, and Sam Pittman among notable names

There are a few SEC coaches on the hot seat right now as the conference continues to get tougher. With the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns next season, there is a need for elite coaches to keep some of these programs relevant in one of the toughest conferences in college football.

Whether it is performance, a voice getting stale, or both, there are definitely reasons for higher-ups to begin looking for candidates to replace them. Let's look at a few names who need to end the year strong or risk losing their job.

SEC Coaches on the hot seat in Week 11

Sam Pittman - Arkansas

Sam Pittman is in year four of his tenure with the Arkansas Razorbacks and has made it to two bowl games. However, he is 3-6 (1-5 in SEC) this season and just snapped a six-game losing streak in Week 10. While it is unlikely that Pittman will be fired as he won back-to-back bowl games with this team entering this season, he is 22-23 overall, and needs to turn it around.

Billy Napier - Florida

Billy Napier has been one of the most consistent coaches in his entire career. The Florida Gators have a rich history, and with this being year two of Napier leading the way, his record stands at 11-11. He has had a lot of success at Louisiana before getting the job prior to the 2022 season, but the Gators are not used to being a .500 team. You can expect to see Billy Napier being one of the SEC coaches on the hot seat if he cannot take the team a notch higher.

Zach Arnett - Mississippi State

This one is a little unfair due to the circumstances in which he got the job. He was named interim coach following the death of Mike Leach in December 2022. He is 5-5 as coach of the Bulldogs, but has not strung together enough wins. It is likely that the Mississippi State Bulldogs will move him back to his coordinator duties as they look for a new coach. However, he is one of the more interesting SEC coaches to be on the hot seat right now.