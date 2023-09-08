SEC College Football Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 2 - College Football 2023 Season

The SEC schedule for Week 2 is very interesting as the nonconference portion of the season continues. After one week of action, there are still some unknowns, and it will be exciting to see how these games look.

Here's a deep dive into each Southeastern Conference football game on this week's slate and a look at what is the best team to place a wager on.

SEC football predictions for Week 2

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Team Spread Total Vanderbilt +10 (-110) Over 56 (-112) Wake Forest -10 (-110) Under 56 (-108)

The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) are on the road against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as quarterback AJ Swann has a 5:1 TD-to-INT ratio. The Demon Deacons have been a better all-around team and should continue to dominate. While I don't love the spread, go with the under as the defenses should step up a bit more in this game. Pick: Under 56

Ball State Cardinals vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Team Spread Total Ball State +42.5 (-112) Over 53 (-108) Georgia -42.5 (-108) Under 53 (-112)

Ball State just lost by 30 points to the University of Kentucky. This isn't basketball. Expect a blowout in this unfair matchup. Pick: Georgia -42.5

Eastern Kentucky Colonels vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Team Spread Total Eastern Kentucky +31.5 (-112) Over 56 (-108) Kentucky -31.5 (-109) Under 56 (-113)

Eastern Kentucky just got blown out in Week 1 by Cincinnati while Kentucky dominated Ball State. I do not buy into the running game for the Colonels in this game with the ticking clock so expect the under to hit in this game. Pick: Under 56

No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 24 Tulane Green Wave

Team Spread Total Ole Miss -7.5 (-105) Over 67 (-110) Tulane +7.5 (-115) Under 67 (-110)

Two ranked teams facing off should be a lot of fun, but I do not buy into this Tulane team being on the same level. Ole Miss absolutely dominated the opener against Mercer so expect another solid output here from wide receiver Tre Harris with four touchdown grabs last week. Tulane's secondary cannot keep up with him here. Pick: Ole Miss -7.5

No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Miami Hurricanes

Team Spread Total Texas A&M -3.5 (-112) Over 51 (-112) Miami +3.5 (-108) Under 51 (-108)

Both teams are coming off dominant performances in Week 1 to start off on the right foot. Texas A&M is one of the few ranked SEC teams right now and should do well. Both teams are going to shut the running game out and make things difficult on the opposing passing game. Pick: Under 51

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Team Spread Total Kent State +38 (-108) Over 58 (-110) Arkansas -38 (-112) Under 58 (-110)

Austin Peay Governors vs. No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers

Austin Peay has a tall task at hand as it takes on the ninth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee should dominate, and there are no betting odds available for this game (because Austin Peay is in the FCS). However, the Vols should control this game and win easily. Pick: Tennessee Volunteers

No. 11 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide

Team Spread Total Texas +7.5 (-115) Over 54 (-110) Alabama -7.5 (-105) Under 54 (-110)

Arguably the best game on the entire college football slate is this game. When these teams played last year, Alabama won 20-19 after an injury to Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers. This game should be close and exciting throughout between two national powers. Pick: Texas +7

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Missouri Tigers

Team Spread Total Middle Tennessee +21 (-110) Over 47.5 (-112) Missouri -21 (-110) Under 47.5 (-108)

Middle Tennessee is not on the same level as Missouri. The Blue Raiders finished with just 211 total yards of offense, which is how many rushing yards the Tigers had last week. Missouri is going to dominate with quarterback Brady Cook dicing up the defense. Pick: Missouri -21

Grambling Tigers vs. No. 14 LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers have an exciting team that is coming off a brutal second-half performance against Florida State. Taking on a walkover like Grambling here should be easy pickings in Baton Rouge. Brian Kelly should have his team prepared to dominate and even with no betting odds available, be ready for some Tigers to dominate at home. Pick: LSU Tigers

McNeese State Cowboys vs. Florida Gators

The Cowboys and Gators lost by double digits in Week 1, but Graham Mertz should be able to throw the ball well against McNeese. Florida's defense held Utah to 24 points and had a couple days extra rest as the Gators played on Aug. 31. Everything is pointing in the right direction at the Swamp. Pick: Florida Gators

Arizona Wildcats vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Team Spread Total Arizona +9.5 (-110) Over 60.5 (-110) Mississippi State -9.5 (-110) Under 60.5 (-110)

Arizona and Mississippi State were able to win last week with 35-point victories, but Jayden de Laura should do enough to keep the Bulldogs on alert. This game should be close as the defenses are very similar after Week 1 as well. Pick: Arizona +9.5

Furman Paladins vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

With no odds for this game, the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-1) are going to be looking forward to next week's game against Georgia. Expect Furman to do well here. Pick: Furman Paladins ML

Auburn Tigers vs. California Golden Bears

Team Spread Total Auburn -6.5 (-110) Over 54.5 (-110) California +6.5 (-110) Under 54.5 (-110)

Both these teams are coming off Week 1 wins, and this should be an interesting matchup. California has an electric offensive team with running back Jaydn Ott leading the way. Expect Auburn to have more questions than answers defensively in this game. Pick: California +6.5