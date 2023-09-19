SEC college football Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 4 - College Football 2023 Season

The SEC schedule for Week 4 is very interesting as we are beginning to see conference play kick-off. These teams have a few weeks under their belt and we know what to expect out of these current teams. There are nine games on the SEC slate for Week 4 and let's dive into each one.

Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Team Spread Total Auburn +7.5 (-108) Over 52 (-108) Texas A&M -7.5 (-112) Under 52 (-112)

The undefeated Auburn Tigers are on the road to take on the 2-1 Texas A&M Aggies. These teams are very similar throughout the season but Auburn depends on Payton Thorne to lead the running game as well as offensively. Expect Texas A&M to dominate at Kyle Field and cover the spread.

Pick: Texas A&M Aggies -7.5

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Team Spread Total Kentucky -14 (-112) Over 51 (-110) Vanderbilt +14 (-108) Under 51 (-110)

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores square off in Week 4 SEC action. Kentucky is a perfect 3-0 while Vanderbilt is 2-2 right now. The defenses are on two different levels but both Devin Leary (eight touchdowns) and AJ Swann (11 touchdowns) should put some incredible numbers up so take the over in this game as the best pick.

Pick: Over 51 Points

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Team Spread Total Ole Miss +7 (-110) Over 55 (-112) Alabama -7 (-110) Under 55 (-108)

The 15th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on the 13th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. It was announced earlier today Jalen Milroe will be the starting quarterback going forward and that is a great sign for this Crimson Tide offense. Two defensive stallworths could have a close game so go with the total as the better play here.

Pick: Under 55 Points

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Team Spread Total UTSA +20 (-110) Over 56.5 (-110) Tennessee -20 (-110) Under 56.5 (-110)

The UTSA Roadrunners are 1-2 this season and facing the 23rd-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols are coming off a disappointing loss against the Florida Gators and this should be a great chance of Tennessee bouncing back and winning this game by a lot.

Pick: Tennessee Volunteers -20

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. LSU Tigers

Team Spread Total Arkansas +18 (-110) Over 55.5 (-110) LSU -18 (-110) Under 55.5 (-110)

The 12th-ranked LSU Tigers are hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC battle. The Tigers have been doing incredibly well as they are averaging 537 total yards per game and Jayden Daniels averaging 344.3 passing yards per game. The spread is a little too high for my liking so go with the over here.

Pick: Over 55.5 Points

Charlotte 49ers vs. Florida Gators

Team Spread Total Charlotte +28 (-110) Over 51 (-110) Florida -28 (-110) Under 51 (-110)

The Charlotte 49ers will be challenging the 25th-ranked Florida Gators in a non-conference battle. Florida is coming off their biggest win as they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers. Charlotte allowed 39.5 points in their last two games so go with the over as Florida should dominate offensively and 28 points feels a little too high.

Pick: Over 51.5 Points

UAB Blazers vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Team Spread Total UAB +41 (-110) Over 53.5 (-112) Georgia -41 (-110) Under 53.5 (-108)

The UAB Blazers and the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs square off in non-conference action. The scoring is going to come by the Bulldogs and they have not reached 50 points this season in a game. These teams run the ball a lot and the Blazers are not going to be able to score much with less than 10 points per game allowed. Take the under in this game.

Pick: Under 53.5 Points

Memphis Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers

Team Spread Total Memphis +7 (-110) Over 53.5 (-108) Missouri -7 (-110) Under 53.5 (-112)

A battle of the undefeated programs as the Memphis Tigers and the Missouri Tigers square off here. This game is going to be interesting as these programs are very similar on both sides of the football. Both teams allowed 24+ points last week and scored 28+ so go with the Memphis Tigers to cover the spread on the road

Pick: Memphis Tigers +7

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Team Spread Total Mississippi State +6 (-112) Over 51 (-105) South Carolina -6 (-108) Under 51 (-115)

The 2-1 (0-1) Mississippi State Bulldogs are on the road against the 1-2 (0-1) South Carolina Gamecocks. Both offenses struggled last week against tough conference opponents but Will Rogers has been doing extremely well under center with five touchdown passes.

Pick: Mississippi State +6