SEC Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, Channel, Time & Live Stream | Week 3

In Week 2, the Texas Longhorns defeated Alabama at their home, ending the Crimson Tide's 21-game home winning streak.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers led the Austin school with poise to a 34-24 victory, while Alabama's offensive line looked far weaker. Texas was rewarded by a No. 4 AP Poll position, and Alabama went down to No.10.

Week 2 wasn't good for the SEC, with Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes getting the upset against Texas A&M with a 48-33 score.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

On the bright side, Ole Miss won their matchup with Tulane, and they went all the way up to No.17, and the Louisiana school got dropped from the AP Poll.

Here's the Week 3 schedule of the Southeastern Conference:

SEC Week 3 Network Schedule

Game Day Time Network LSU vs. Miss St Saturday 12:00PM ET ESPN Kansas St vs. Mizzou Saturday 12:00PM ET SEC Network South Carolina vs. Georgia Saturday 3:30PM ET CBS Alabama vs. South Florida Saturday 3:30PM ET ABC UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M Saturday 4:00PM ET SEC Network Tennessee vs. Florida Saturday 7:00PM ET ESPN Samford vs. Auburn Saturday 7:00PM ET SEC Network+/ESPN Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Saturday 7:00PM ET CBS Sports Network Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss BYU vs. Arkansas Akron vs. Kentucky Saturday Saturday Saturday 7:30PM ET 7:30PM ET 7:30PM ET SEC Network ESPN2 ESPNU

The most exciting matchup for Week 3 in the SEC is between No. 9 Tennessee and Florida. The Volunteers must be heavy favorites for the match since Billy Napier and the Gators look all over the place this year. Nevertheless, it is a rivalry game, and Southeastern Conference schools are known to give it all in their in-conference encounters.

In Week 3, we have the first litmus test for the Georgia Bulldogs in their encounter with the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Bulldogs will almost certainly win, but it would be interesting to see the No. 1 team in the nation facing a tough opponent.

Could Tyler Buchner become the Alabama starter?

After their defeat at the hands of Texas, the fans are curious to know if Jalen Milroe will retain the starting spot or if Tyler Buchner will fill in. We'll know better on Saturday when they face South Florida.

Finally, the Razorbacks face their first serious encounter of the year against BYU. The Hogs are 2-0 and should be the favorites.

Looking to place a bet on Week 2's college football games? Explore our best offer for new users on FanDuel