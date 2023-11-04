SEC Football Injury Report Week 10: Latest updates on Brock Bowers, Will Rogers, and more

The SEC Football injury report for Week 10 has some significant names tending towards being out for this week's slate of action. With a lot of premier games on the docket, it is important to see exactly what the status of some of the stars of the conference is going to be.

Today, we look at three players who could significantly impact the games in the Week 10 slate for SEC Football.

SEC Football Injury Report Week 10

Brock Bowers, TE (Georgia)

Georgia v Vanderbilt

After sustaining a high left ankle sprain against the Vanderbilt Commodores a few weeks ago, Brock Bowers is expected to miss his second consecutive game with the injury. He had TightRope surgery in hopes of speeding the recovery process and returning this season, but at the time of writing, there still is no official timetable or return date.

That means the Bulldogs will be missing him on the field in a highly anticipated matchup against the 12th-ranked Missouri Tigers.

Will Rogers, QB (Mississippi State)

ReliaQuest Bowl - Mississippi State v Illinois

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are going to have quarterback Will Rogers on the sidelines but not on the field for the third consecutive game. He suffered a shoulder injury in the game against Western Michigan back on October 7, but is yet to be cleared to play almost a month later.

This is a big blow as Rogers was expected to be a star for this Bulldogs team and lead them. He is 105-of-171 (61.4 completion percentage) for 1,275 yards with 10 touchdown passes to four interceptions in the season.

That means backup quarterback Mike Wright will be on the field against this Kentucky Wildcats team.

Jo'Quavious Marks, RB (Mississippi State)

Woody Marks has been a significant piece for the Bulldogs this season.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are not only dealing with a quarterback injury heading into their Week 10 clash against the Kentucky Wildcats. They have an issue in the backfield as well.

Jo'Quavious 'Woody' Marks is expected to miss his second consecutive game as he suffered a leg injury during the October 7 game against Western Michigan. He did return to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks before re-injuring his leg.

So far this season, Marks has 97 rushing attempts for 500 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns as well as 18 receptions for 138 yards (7.7 yards per catch) with a receiving touchdown.