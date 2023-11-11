SEC Football Injury Report Week 11: Latest Updates on Brock Bowers, Ja’Corey Brooks, Micah Pettis and more

The college football season is now in its final stages and the tables are taking their final shape. While some teams are still in contention for conference titles and playoffs, others are playing to finish on a high. Alongside all that, the wear and tear of the season is also coming to the fore.

The SEC has two big playoff hopefuls in the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. The two powerful SEC rivals are most likely going to face each other in the conference title game.

While Georgia will fight for their third consecutive national championship title, Alabama will do its best to dethrone them.

Other SEC schools are also technically in contention, although their chances diminish with each passing week. The season is at such a critical juncture that one injury could make or break a team’s season.

So, it becomes critical to keep up to date with the injury concerns of the teams. Here is a look at some important injury updates ahead of Week 11 action in the South-Eastern Conference.

SEC injury report for week 11

Ja'Corey Brooks (WR, Alabama):

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks is among the few of Nick Saban's boys who are on the injury list. Brooks has been battling a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable for the week 11 game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

Ja'Corey Brooks #7 of the Alabama Crimson Tide (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brooks came into the 2023 season with high expectations, but the shoulder injury has plagued him throughout the season. He has caught just three passes all season, totalling 30 yards.

Micah Pettis (OL, Ole Miss):

The Ole Miss Rebels are taking on the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in a top-10 matchup and it promises to be a mouth-watering contest. But just before the game, the two-time defending national champions got a huge reprieve.

Rebels' offensive lineman Micah Pettis is out for the game due to a foot injury. He got injured during a practice session and reports suggest that it might be a case of a broken foot.

Brock Bowers (TE, Georgia):

The Bulldogs TE Brock Bowers has been out for almost a month due to a high ankle sprain. He got hurt last month against Vanderbilt and hasn't played since.

Georgia has missed its star TE and the position might be on the verge of seeing a change. The Bulldogs' coach Kirby Smart provided an encouraging update about Bowers ahead of the Rebels matchup.

“He’s working hard. He’s doing all he can in terms of trying to get himself into shape and get better. He’s back to running now, running on dry land, and he keeps getting better,” Smart said on Tuesday (via Sports Illustrated).

Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

So the Georgia fans might get to see their star against the Ole Miss Rebels. If not, then he is definitely coming back next week.

Caleb Douglas (WR, Florida)

The Florida Gators will be without the services of wide receiver Caleb Douglas when they take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Douglas hurt his lower leg and is out for the game. He might return towards the end of the month, so the Gators will go into the all-important LSU game without the services of their star wideout.