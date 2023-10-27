SEC Football Injury Report Week 9: Latest Updates on Brock Bowers, AJ Swann, Will Rogers and more

Week 9 of the Southeastern Conference is going to be very interesting as there are some key SEC players on the injury report. There are a lot of interesting games on the docket for conference play and injuries can play a major role in the results.

Let's take a look at the SEC programs as a whole and some of the bigger players currently on the injury report. What are the most recent updates before kickoff on Saturday?

SEC Football Injury Report Week 9

Brock Bowers, TE (Georgia Bulldogs)

Georgia Vanderbilt Football

There are very few skill position players that are more valuable to their college football program than junior tight end Brock Bowers is for the Georgia Bulldogs. In their previous game against the Vanderbilt Commodores, Bowers suffered an ankle injury in the first half and did not return.

The injury is expected to keep him out for the rest of the regular season and potentially have him return for the College Football Playoff (if they qualify).

However, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart has said there is no timetable for his return at this time. Bowers has been a force on the field as he has 41 catches for 567 yards (13.8 yards per reception) with four receiving touchdowns this season.

AJ Swann, QB (Vanderbilt Commodores)

Kentucky v Vanderbilt

Sophomore quarterback AJ Swann has been struggling this season for the Vanderbilt Commodores. He has been out the previous three games with an elbow contusion and is listed as questionable 24 hours before kickoff. He is is 93-of-173 (53.8 completion percentage) for 1,290 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Ken Seals has been playing in Swann's absence and has been doing better statistically. So this will be interesting as they go up against the 12th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels this week.

Will Rogers, QB (Mississippi State Bulldogs)

Mississippi State v LSU

Senior quarterback Will Rogers has been dealing with an arm injury that forced him to miss last week's game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. He is not likely to be available for this week's SEC game against the Auburn Tigers as well.

Rogers has been doing well throughout the season as he is 105-of-171 (61.4 completion percentage) for 1,275 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. The offense struggled last week so his status could be huge for the program.