SEC football predictions 2023: Conference standings, best game, conference champions

The SEC will be impacted by conference realignment in 2024 as the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns are set to join the conference. 2023 will mark the final season where only 14 teams will compete in the conference as well as the final season of divisional play. Take a look at our predictions for the upcoming season below.

SEC standings

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

SEC East

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Tennessee Volunteers

3. South Carolina Gamecocks

4. Florida Gators

5. Kentucky Wildcats

6. Missouri Tigers

7. Vanderbilt Commodores

The SEC East race is led by the No.1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, who are an overwhelming favorite to reach their sixth conference title game in seven years. The COVID-19-shortened 2020 season was the only time the Bulldogs failed to win the division since 2016. Furthermore, Georgia enters the 2023 season as back-to-back national champions.

The 12th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers will look to make things interesting. The division, however, is the Bulldogs' to lose.

SEC West

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

2. LSU Tigers

3. Texas A&M Aggies

4. Ole Miss Rebels

5. Mississippi State Bulldogs

6. Auburn Tigers

7. Arkansas Razorbacks

Despite having four teams ranked in the preseason AP Poll, the SEC West is seemingly a two-team race. The fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and fifth-ranked LSU Tigers appear set to once again battle it out for a trip to the SEC Championship Game.

The two teams have represented the division in 21 of the 31 conference title games, including nine of the past ten. Look out for the Crimson Tide to win the division for a record 15th time.

Best Game: LSU Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide

The SEC has three teams ranked in the top five of the preseason AP poll. While the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will avoid the two other teams, the fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will host the fifth-ranked LSU Tigers.

The Tigers won last season in a thrilling 32-31 victory that went down to the last play of the game. Despite the matchup only marking the ninth game of the season, the loss ultimately prevented the Crimson Tide from reaching the College Football Playoff. While they will once again meet in the ninth game on the schedule, as evident from last season, the game will likely have huge postseason implications.

SEC champions

The Georgia Bulldogs have been extremely dominant as they have won back-to-back national championships. Furthermore, they will face a less stressful schedule than the Alabama Crimson Tide. Look out for Georgia to once again win the SEC to reach the postseason.