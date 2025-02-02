SEC football recruiting: Top 10 players to watch out for in 2025 ahead of National Signing Day

Not that many years ago, SEC football recruiting was all about a day in early February when all the top recruits would sign. The introduction of the Early Signing Day has completely changed things, though. Almost all of the prospects out there signed early, with only a few late bloomers, mostly in smaller conferences, expected to sign in the traditional period.

That said, the SEC certainly still has plenty of outstanding prospects worth watching. Here's a rundown of the best SEC recruits to watch for 2025. Sure, they're almost universally signed and the majority of them have even already enrolled at their schools. But here's an early start on some future SEC stars.

Top 10 SEC football recruits for 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Second-year Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer will add a couple of the top recruits in the 2025 SEC recruiting class. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

10. Harlem Berry, LSU RB

Trending

Berry is an in-state guy who is probably the nation's top running back prospect. A player who rushed for 2,000 yards in each of four high school seasons and a track champion, Berry is speed in human form. He did sign with LSU in December, but was not an early enrollee. He's still certain to see playing time more or less immediately for Brian Kelly's Tigers.

9. Justus Terry, Texas DL

Texas grabbed Terry, a 6-foot-5 defensive lineman who approaches 300 pounds, out of Georgia. He signed with Texas in December and has already enrolled with the Longhorns. Terry has impressed with strength and power, but he's probably not a Day 1 standout. Lots of time in the weight room will likely build Terry into the unblockable star he could become.

8. Dijon Lee, Alabama CB

There's great cornerbacks and then, they're 6-foot-4 great cornerbacks. Lee came from California and could end up as a safety at Alabama, sheerly off his imposing size. Lee signed early and has already enrolled at Alabama. He figures to see early time, but will be worth watching to see if its at corner, safety or nickel.

7. Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma OL

A 6-foot-5 athlete who is near 300 pounds, Fasusi was a track star in high school. He's from Texas, but picked Oklahoma in December. He's not an early enrollee and thus might take some time. But Fasusi figures to work his way into becoming a standout edge protector.

6. Isaiah Gibson, Georgia DE

An in-state pass rusher, Gibson is mobile, agile and hostile, as the old saying goes. The elite pass rusher is 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds. He signed with Georgia in December and has already enrolled. He'll be on the field making plays soon.

5. DJ Pickett, LSU CB

The second 6-foot-4 cornerback on our list. Pickett is from Florida and was a track star as well as a two-way player in high school. Pickett signed with LSU in December, but is not an early enrollee. He could end up at safety or corner, but figures to do well either way.

4. David Sanders Jr., Tennessee OL

At 6-foot-6, the North Carolina product signed with the Vols in December and has already enrolled. Getting into the weight room early might help him get on the field quicker than expected. He's the building block of a future standout Tennessee line and will show his skills quickly.

3. Jonah Williams, Texas S

He's only 17 years old, but the lanky 6-foot-3 in-state prospect will shine early. He could play safety or could bulk up a bit and move to linebacker. Another multistate star, he signed in December and enrolled at Texas in January. Williams is a track guy who also might end up as an MLB Draft pick. If he sticks to football, the sky is his limit.

2. Elijah Griffin, Georgia DL

At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Griffin an in-state guy who seems to come out of the special factory that makes Georgia football players. He's an elite pass rusher and has signed and enrolled at Georgia. He's not just huge, he's freakishly athletic. Like many of the players on this list, he's a track star. Griffin's early enrollment makes him one of the more immediate factors listed in this group.

1.Keelon Russell, Alabama QB

Perhaps the second most highly recruited player in the nation, behind only Michigan QB Bryce Underwood. He's an athletic 6-foot-3, but has developed as a pocket passer. With accuracy and the ability to throw any passes, Russell is a massive prospect. He signed in December and enrolled at Alabama in January. He could be part of Kalen DeBoer's plans for 2025.

What do you think of the top recruits coming into the SEC in 2025? Share your take on these prospects and the league below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.