SEC injury report (Week 7): List of key players, availability status and more ft. John Mateer

Week 7 of the 2025 college football season is right around the corner and there have been a few players who are suffering from injuries and their status are in question for Saturday's games.

Ad

The SEC has been a cut-throat competition this year as teams try to outhustle and outmuscle their opponents to make it to the college football playoffs. And during those intense moments, injuries happen and players who got hurt had their careers in question due to the ongoing health issues they're suffering.

Here's the list of SEC players who are injured and their status going into the all-important clashes this weekend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

SEC injury report: List of key players and availablity status for Week 7

Ad

Trending

Oklahoma QB John Mateer (probable)

Oklahoma has upgraded star quarterback John Mateer to probable weeks after he underwent a surgery to repair his right hand. There's a big possibility that the Washington State transfer would be back in time for the Red River Rivalry against Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

However, it's up to the Sooners coaching staff, led by Brent Venables, to decide if they'll start Mateer right away or give Michael Hawkins Jr the nod to call the initial plays of the game.

Ad

Alabama WR Ryan Williams (probable)

Sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams has a big chance of playing on Saturday against Missouri. He was listed as "probable," meaning he has a 75% chance of taking the field against the Tigers.

This season, Williams has recorded 21 receptions for 336 yards with three touchdowns.

LSU RB Caden Durham (probable)

Caden Durham (ankle) will have a high percentage of playing against South Carolina on Saturday, with the LSU coaching staff listing him as probable. The 5-foot-9 sophomore has rushed for 213 yards on 52 carries with two touchdowns.

Ad

Durham also had eight receptions for 39 receiving yards this year for the Tigers.

Missouri QB Sam Horn (out)

Junior quarterback Sam Horn underwent a successful leg surgery in September and is recovering from the procedure. He is expected to miss the regular season.

The signal-caller fractured his tibia in the first play of the Tigers' season-opener against Central Arkansas on Aug, 28.

Texas A&M LB Scooby Williams (probable)

Linebacker Scooby Williams (ankle) has a great chance of playing for Texas A&M against Florida on Saturday, as he was upgraded to probable. On Wednesday, Texas A&M listed Williams as questionable.

Ad

If he plays on Saturday against Florida, the linebacker is expected to upgrade the Aggies' defensive line that has limited their opponents to a combined 19 points in its last two games. This season, Williams has compiled 12 tackles in three games.

Auburn WR Horatio Fields (out)

Horatio Fields (foot) will remain on the sidelines for Auburn in its upcoming game against Georgia on Thursday. The wide receiver has been kept on the shelf since sustaining a broken bone on his foot prior to the game against Texas A&M.

Ad

Fields, who previously played for two seasons in Wake Forest, had compiled 106 yards on 12 receptions with one touchdown this season.

Texas RB CJ Baxter (doubtful)

Texas running back CJ Baxter is highly unlikely that he'll suit up for Texas due to a hamstring injury. This season, 6-foot-1 sophomore has rushed for 110 yards in 24 carries and gained 22 receiving yards in seven catches.

Arkansas DL David Oke (out)

Arkansas defensive tackle David Oke was listed out after playing in the team's last three games. Oke didn't play in the Razorbacks' first two games due to a knee issue and suited up for Ole Miss, Memphis and Notre Dame.

Ad

Tennessee TE Ethan Davis (questionable)

Tight end Ethan Davis has a 50-50 chance of playing Tennessee's Week 7 encounter with Arkansas after missing two straight games due to a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-6 sophomore caught only one pass this season for one yard.

Florida RB Ja'Kobi Jackson (questionable)

Running back Ja'Kobi Jackson was listed as questionable by Florida's coachng staff on Thursday. Jackson, who has rushed for 98 yards in 27 carries this season for the Billy Napier-coached team, missed the Week 6 clash against Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.