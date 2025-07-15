SEC Media Days 2025: Day 2 teams, coaches, players, timings and more ft. Arch Manning's Texas

The SEC Media Days have begun, and the second day (Tuesday, July 15) will feature Arch Manning's Texas Longhorns and other powerhouse programs from one of the most prestigious conferences in college football.

So, with that being said, let's look at the coaches, players, timings and more from the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park.

SEC Media days 2025 Day 2 teams

These are the teams participating on Day 2:

Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers, coached by Hugh Freeze, are entering their third season under him. He'll look to post a winning record and potentially lead the Tigers to bowl game eligibility.

Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the premier sides in college football. They're coached by Kirby Smart, who's entering his 10th season as the program's head coach. Smart will target his third national championship as Bulldogs head coach in 2025.

Tennessee Volunteers

Josh Heupel coaches the Tennessee Volunteers and is entering his fifth season as the team's head coach. He led them to their first College Football Playoff appearance last season and will look for more of the same in the upcoming season.

Texas Longhorns

Coach Steve Sarkisian leads the Texas Longhorns. Sarkisian is an offensive guru, and he'll look to improve on his semifinal showings in the College Football Playoff in the last two seasons. This is his fifth season as the Longhorns' head coach.

SEC Media Days 2025, Day 2 coaches and timings in attendance

The coaches attending on Day 2 are:

10:05 a.m.: Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs head coach

12:15 p.m.: Hugh Freeze, Auburn Tigers head coach

1:30 p.m.: Josh Heupel, Tennessee Volunteers head coach

3:15 p.m.: Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns head coach

SEC Media Days 2025, Day 2 players in attendance

These are the players in attendance on Day 2:

Georgia Bulldogs - 10:05 a.m.

CJ Allen, Linebacker, Junior

Daylen Everette, Defensive Back, Senior

Gunner Stockton, Quarterback, Junior

Auburn Tigers - 12:15 p.m.

Connor Lew, Offensive Lineman, Junior

Jackson Arnold, Quarterback, Junior

Keldric Faulk, Defensive Lineman, Junior

Tennessee Volunteers - 1:30 p.m.

Arion Carter, Linebacker, Junior

Bryson Eason, Defensive Tackle, Senior

Miles Kitselman, Tight End, Senior

Texas Longhorns - 3:15 p.m.

Anthony Hill Jr, Linebacker, Junior

Arch Manning, Quarterback, Sophomore

Michael Taaffe, Defensive Back, Senior

What's the venue for SEC Media Days 2025?

The venue for this year's SEC Media Days is the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park (Atlanta). According to USA Today, it's the third time since 2018 that the prestigious venue will host the event.

Furthermore, it's pertinent to note that the league typically hosts its annual football conference championship game at the venue. The event will be aired on the SEC Network. Fans can live stream it via the ESPN app, FuboTV, and DAZN.

