SEC Media days 2025: Day 3 teams, players, coaches, venue, timings and more ft. Kalen Deboer

The 2025 SEC media days began on Monday with the conference commissioner speaking, as well as coaches and players from various teams. Each team will be in attendance for one of the four days of the event. Wednesday is Day 3 of the SEC media days and will feature coaches and players from four teams. Here is everything you need to know about the schedule for Day 3.

SEC media days 2025 Day 3 teams and timings

The teams that will be participating in Day 3 of the SEC media days are as follows:

Alabama Crimson Tide - 9:05 a.m. ET

Mississippi State Bulldogs - 10:50 a.m. ET

Florida Gators - 1:00 p.m. ET

Oklahoma Sooners - 2:45 p.m. ET

SEC media days 2025 Day 3 coaches

During each team's media availabilities, coaches and players will be available to answer questions from the media. For the Crimson Tide, Kalen DeBoer will be made available. For Mississippi State, coach Jeff Lebby will be in attendance. Billy Napier will appear and represent the Florida Gators and coach Brent Venables will be available to answer questions about the Oklahoma Sooners.

SEC media days 2025 Day 3 players

Each team has selected three player representatives to be available during the team's media availabilities. Here are the players for each of the four teams on Day 3.

Alabama:

Tim Keenan III, DL

Deontae Lawson, LB

Kadyn Proctor, OL

Mississippi State:

Blake Shapen, QB

Isaac Smith, S

Brenen Thompson, WR

Florida

Caleb Banks, DL

Jake Slaughter, OL

DJ Lagway, QB

Oklahoma

John Mateer, QB

Robert Spears-Jennings, DB

R Mason Thomas, DL

What is the venue for Day 3 of the SEC media days?

The SEC is hosting its 2025 media days in Atlanta, Georgia. This is the third time that the event has been held in Atlanta since 2018. It will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame. The event will be broadcast by the SEC Network.

Fans and media members will be watching eagerly to see what each team's coaches and players have to say. While there is still a little over a month until the start of the season, this should provide a good opportunity for fans to get a good idea of where each team stands in the eyes of its coaches and players.

This could give insight into how each team will perform next season, or at least the confidence level it will be at.

