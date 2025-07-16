  • home icon
  • College Football
  • SEC Media days 2025: Day 3 teams, players, coaches, venue, timings and more ft. Kalen Deboer

SEC Media days 2025: Day 3 teams, players, coaches, venue, timings and more ft. Kalen Deboer

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Jul 16, 2025 13:00 GMT
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl - Source: Imagn

The 2025 SEC media days began on Monday with the conference commissioner speaking, as well as coaches and players from various teams. Each team will be in attendance for one of the four days of the event. Wednesday is Day 3 of the SEC media days and will feature coaches and players from four teams. Here is everything you need to know about the schedule for Day 3.

Ad

SEC media days 2025 Day 3 teams and timings

The teams that will be participating in Day 3 of the SEC media days are as follows:

  • Alabama Crimson Tide - 9:05 a.m. ET
  • Mississippi State Bulldogs - 10:50 a.m. ET
  • Florida Gators - 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Oklahoma Sooners - 2:45 p.m. ET

SEC media days 2025 Day 3 coaches

During each team's media availabilities, coaches and players will be available to answer questions from the media. For the Crimson Tide, Kalen DeBoer will be made available. For Mississippi State, coach Jeff Lebby will be in attendance. Billy Napier will appear and represent the Florida Gators and coach Brent Venables will be available to answer questions about the Oklahoma Sooners.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

SEC media days 2025 Day 3 players

Each team has selected three player representatives to be available during the team's media availabilities. Here are the players for each of the four teams on Day 3.

Alabama:

  • Tim Keenan III, DL
  • Deontae Lawson, LB
  • Kadyn Proctor, OL

Mississippi State:

  • Blake Shapen, QB
  • Isaac Smith, S
  • Brenen Thompson, WR

Florida

  • Caleb Banks, DL
  • Jake Slaughter, OL
  • DJ Lagway, QB

Oklahoma

  • John Mateer, QB
  • Robert Spears-Jennings, DB
  • R Mason Thomas, DL
Ad

What is the venue for Day 3 of the SEC media days?

The SEC is hosting its 2025 media days in Atlanta, Georgia. This is the third time that the event has been held in Atlanta since 2018. It will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame. The event will be broadcast by the SEC Network.

Fans and media members will be watching eagerly to see what each team's coaches and players have to say. While there is still a little over a month until the start of the season, this should provide a good opportunity for fans to get a good idea of where each team stands in the eyes of its coaches and players.

This could give insight into how each team will perform next season, or at least the confidence level it will be at.

About the author
Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly

Twitter icon

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Know More

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Alexander O'Reilly
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications