SEC Media Days 2025: Day 4 teams, players, coaches, timings and more ft. Mike Elko

The SEC media days will conclude on Thursday, July 17, as it's the fourth and final day. The media days have been taking place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

The event is being shown on TV on the SEC Network and is live-streamed on ESPN+.

Media days is a chance for coaches and players to help preview the upcoming season and add some more excitement for the college football season. On the final day of SEC media days, fans will hear from the Missouri, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Texas A&M.

SEC media days schedule July 17

Missouri

Missouri began speaking at 9:05 a.m. ET and attended the event for the Tigers is as follows:

HC Eli Drinkwitz

DB Daylan Carnell

OL Connor Tollison

DL Zion Young

Missouri opted not to bring a quarterback to the SEC media day, which is surprising, as the Tigers landed Beau Pribula in the transfer portal to be the starting QB.

Kentucky

Kentucky will be the next team to speak at SEC media days as they are set to begin talking at 10:50 a.m. ET.

HC Mark Stoops

LB Alex Afari Jr.

DB Jordan Lovett

TE Josh Kattus

Like Missouri, Kentucky opted not to bring a quarterback to the media day. Zach Calzada transferred to be the starting quarterback for the Wildcats, but he won't be at SEC media day. Instead, Stoops put the focus on some veteran players.

Arkansas

Arkansas will be next to the mic stand after a lunch break as the Razorbacks will speak to the media at 1 p.m. ET. Attending the event for the Razorbacks is as follows:

HC Sam Pittman

DL, Cam Ball

QB, Taylen Green,

LB, Xavian Sorey Jr.

The Razorbacks will once again be led by QB Taylen Green, who is at media day. He's coming off a successful first year in the SEC.

Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies will be the final team to speak at SEC media days. The Aggies will meet with the media at 2:45.

HC Mike Elko

DB Will Lee III

OL Ar'maj Reed-Adams

LB Taurean York

The Aggies not bringing QB Marcel Reed is a bit of a surprise as many fans would want to hear from the starting QB.

